Jordie Barrett set to fend off Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at No 12 for All Blacks

Jordie Barrett goes across for the game-winner for the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

Bledisloe I hero Jordie Barrett shapes as the warmest of favourites to slip into the vacant All Blacks No 12 jersey for the Rugby Championship finale next Saturday, leaving the test career of cross-code convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck somewhat in limbo.

With the injuries to David Havili (concussion) and Quinn Tupaea (knee) from Bledisloe I in Melbourne on Thursday, All Blacks coach Ian Foster has to dig deep at second five-eighths for the return clash against the Wallabies.

With the decision seemingly made to plough on within the squad, Foster has two, at a pinch three, alternatives for a midfield partner for Rieko Ioane at Eden Park.

1 NEWS Foster backed the call by French whistle-blower Mathieu Raynal to ping the Wallabies for time-wasting, saying it was a simple decision.

The most likely is to move regular starting fullback Jordie Barrett into No 12 where he filled in when both Havili and Tupaea left the field in quick succession in the first half at Marvel Stadium. It’s a position he has a yearning to move to eventually and has played semi-regularly for the Hurricanes earlier this year.

And shifting Barrett there for a test as important as next Saturday’s would also give Foster a chance to assess his talented utility’s credentials there in a big-match environment.

That would leave a vacancy at fullback, but the All Blacks have a ready-made and extremely capable alternative there in Jordie’s older brother, Beauden, who has started 14 internationals at No 15 during his 108-test career, and has been a regular there during his 39 appearances off the bench.

Options abound, with starting right wing Will Jordan also more than capable of moving back to the position he occupies for the Crusaders, and which remains his best spot in the backfield.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Will Ian Foster roll the dice with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck or go with Jordie Barrett at No 12 for Eden Park?

Tuivasa-Sheck, who is in his first season with the All Blacks after his celebrated move across the codes from the New Zealand Warriors in 2021, would be the other option at 12, allowing Jordie Barrett to remain at fullback, and Beauden to continue as a game-changer off the bench.

It’s a move Foster might have been tempted to make had there been less at stake in the closing match of the championship. The All Blacks have already tucked away the Bledisloe for a 20th straight year, but will be playing for the title at Eden Park, and are also desperate to establish some momentum in a rollercoaster season where their form has been sporadic at best.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who played at No 12 for Auckland in Saturday’s NPC clash against Tasman, has appeared in just one test so far in 2022 – against Ireland in Wellington off the bench – and remains somewhat of a work in progress in the midfield role.

But if the former NRL standout was to be overlooked for Eden Park, you would be entitled to wonder what chance he was to feature in the All Blacks midfield in the near future. With two out injured, and should Barrett be preferred, that would put Tuivasa-Sheck at No 4 on the pecking order.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images There was plenty to celebrate at the end in Melbourne for the All Blacks as they snatched victory in the final moments.

Given the experienced Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue, both capable 12s, are sidelined at present, it would appear to put Tuivasa-Sheck well back in New Zealand’s midfield depth chart just a year out from the World Cup.

Foster was giving little away around his leaning ahead of Sunday’s reassembly in Auckland. He felt the rejigged backline, with Jordie Barrett at 12, had performed well until the final quarter in Melbourne, and then had “lost its way a bit”.

In terms of Barrett’s abilities in the inside midfield role, he added: “We know he’s really competent there, he’s keen to play there at some point, and I thought he did the job pretty well. I see him as a 15 who can cover 12 – so the rest we’ll ponder.”

Centre Rieko Ioane is probably relaxed whoever he gets as a partner for Eden Park. He’s played regularly with Tuivasa-Sheck through Super Rugby so would have no issues with reviving that partnership.

But he also gave Barrett a hearty thumbs-up for his efforts at Marvel Stadium.

“Jordie stepped up in a big-time game and filled in perfectly. He was strong on defence and the crash and bash through the 10 channels. I thought he was awesome,” said Ioane.

The other big decision looming for Foster and co-selectors Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan will be in the loose forwards, where regular starters Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell both return after missing the trip to Melbourne.

Savea is a certainty to step back in at No 8 where he has been so impressive this season. Less clear is whether Scott Barrett will remain at No 6 or Frizell will be restored there after performing well before picking up a rib injury in Hamilton.

Skipper Sam Cane will also have to be monitored after leaving the field in Melbourne in the first half with concussion symptoms. He later passed his HIA test, though will be further assessed when the team hits the training field in Auckland this week. Dalton Papalii looms as the most likely replacement, if required.