All Blacks bristle over Darcy Swain's illegal hit ahead of Bledisloe rematch

It's not just the Wallabies that are fuming from the events of Marvel Stadium last Thursday night. The All Blacks are also angry about the cheap shot that ended midfielder Quinn Tupaea’s season prematurely and are bristling ahead of Saturday’s rematch at Eden Park.

It all has the potential to create an incendiary Rugby Championship finale at Eden Park, with the All Blacks playing for the title (potentially needing a bonus point victory to achieve it), as well as to continue a 28-year unbeaten run at their Auckland fortress. The Wallabies have lost their last 22 tests at the venue, with their most recent victory there back in 1986 and average losing margin over the last eight matches at 25.

But Dave Rennie’s Wallabies will also cross the Tasman on Thursday with a heavy chip on their shoulder after they felt they were robbed of a deserved upset victory at Marvel Stadium last Thursday night that extended their Bledis-woe streak to 20 years.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Injured All Black Quinn Tupaea is helped from the field in last Thursday’s Bledisloe in Melbourne.

The Wallabies looked to have secured an epic comeback result when they won a relieving penalty from close to their line with just a minute remaining, and with the 37-34 lead. But French referee Matthieu Raynal created a major controversy when he penalised Australian first five Bernard Foley for time-wasting and changed the call to an All Blacks scrum.

To rub salt into the Wallabies’ wounds, the All Blacks conjured a try to utility back Jordie Barrett from the final play to snatch a dramatic 39-37 victory.

But the finish was not the match’s only talking point, with replacement Australian lock Darcy Swain yellow-carded for what appeared to be a cheap-shot attack on Tupaea’s knee at a breakdown late in the first half. The All Blacks midfielder will not play again this year after suffering a ruptured medial collateral ligament in his left knee and also a partial tear to his ACL.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Beauden Barrett says Quinn Tupaea was a ‘sitting duck’ at the tackle where he was hot by Darcy Swain.

Swain was cited to appear before Sanzaar’s foul play review committee (via video conference on Monday night) after it was deemed his shot met the red-card threshold. He is likely to go for a long skate, after being sent off for a headbutt against England in their July series.

Clearly the All Blacks are peeved about Swain’s illegal play, though backline centurions Beauden Barrett and Aaron Smith were doing their best to avoid adding any fuel to the fire ahead of Saturday’s rematch when they spoke to the media in Auckland on Monday.

Asked if they had a view on the incident, Barrett, who could start at fullback on Saturday in a backline reshuffle caused by the injuries to Tupaea and David Havili (concussion), said he did, but took some time to consider his response.

“I feel for Quinn,” said the 108-test backline utility. “He basically didn’t see it coming. He was a sitting duck – it was a bit of a free shot. I feel for him because he’s going to be out of the game for a long time and I’m not too sure what’s happening in their camp with Darcy Swain,. We don’t like to see these sorts of injuries.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Quinn Tupaea receives medical attention after being hit at a ruck in the Bledisloe clash in Melbourne on Thursday.

Halfback Aaron Smith also chose his words carefully when asked to chip in.

“Seeing Quinn like that on Friday was pretty tough,” he said. “You always feel for the brothers. Injuries happen in rugby, but some can be controlled ...”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster had been highly critical of Swain’s reckless challenge, both after the test and the following day, despite Rennie suggesting it had not even merited a yellow card.

Australia’s post-match focus has centred pretty fairly and squarely on Raynal’s ruling which essentially robbed them of an important victory. There have been reports of a complaint being laid with World Rugby and the decision has been widely lambasted within Australian rugby circles.

But both Barrett and Smith agreed on Monday that any move by officials to speed up play in test matches and cut back on the frequent delays in the game were a good thing.

”As a fan you don’t want stoppages,” said Barrett. “You want to see a free-flowing game. Certainly I think fitter players should be rewarded by less stoppages, and keeping the ball in play and basically a better product of rugby, that suits me and suits New Zealand rugby for sure. So hopefully we’re trending in the right direction.”

And in terms of what he took from Raynal’s call as a kicker: “You’re always aware of the referee. They’re in charge, so, yes, you play the game a little bit, you wait for that warning if you’re trying to run down the clock, and then you kick the ball out. Of course with the ball if the referee asks us get on with it, we do.”

Added Smith: “I think they’re trying to do everything they can [to speed the game up], and for periods of the game it was very fast. It’s just unlucky it’s got to this.”

The battle lines are certainly well drawn ahead of Saturday. The angry Aussies and bristling Blacks might just serve up another Bledisloe classic.