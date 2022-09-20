'Shots fired' as All Blacks look inwards in the wake of their Marvel Stadium misfire

The All Blacks took the honours in Melbourne, but they’re not kidding themselves around how they got there.

For a team coming off a memorable and dramatic victory, the All Blacks sure kicked off preparations for their final home test match of 2022 like a side that had just suffered a defeat.

That was made more than clear by senior backline figures Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett who revealed a refreshing and honest theme for the final week of the Rugby Championship on the back of their remarkable Marvel Stadium escape act last Thursday night.

The New Zealanders snatched a contentious, last-gasp 39-37 victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne to tuck the Bledisloe away for a 20th straight season and set themselves up for another Rugby Championship title going into the final round. They are tied at the top of the table with South Africa, and likely must defeat the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday (7.05pm kickoff) to give themselves a crack.

Dave Rennie’s Australians will certainly not lie down after believing they were robbed of a certain victory by French referee Mathieu Raynal at Marvel. He changed a 79th-minute Wallabies relieving penalty to an All Blacks scrum five metres out because of time-wasting – with Jordie Barrett notching the game-winner from the resultant set piece.

As the All Blacks kicked off preparations for the competition finale with their customary Monday review, gym session and planning meetings, head coach Ian Foster set a staunch tone that laid bare a few harsh truths for his players. Fingers were pointed at offenders, and a response demanded.

After coughing up both an early 10-0 lead, and then again a 31-13 advantage over the fourth quarter, the final numbers on the scoreboard masked a performance with many deficiencies.

“It was a very good review,” declared veteran playmaker Beauden Barrett who is considered favourite to fill in at fullback if his brother Jordie is moved to No 12. “Very honest and a few boys are a bit scratchy at the moment which is great. It’s where you want to be on a Monday – not feeling comfortable at all.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith wasn’t happy with the lapses that kicked in over the second half in Melbourne.

“There’s plenty of edge in camp and there’s a lot to work on. We obviously didn’t put an 80-minute performance together on Thursday so that’s the challenge this week.”

Asked his take from a test where the All Blacks mixed the good with the bad and were repeatedly found out defensively, Barrett’s response nailed it.

“It’s reassuring when we do what we train we can perform really well,” he said. “But we can’t have mental lapses which give them easy tries and the ability to make it a contest down the stretch. We shot ourselves in the foot, gave up a comprehensive lead and a lot of it was individual errors or mental lapses.”

The All Blacks addressed the detail of those deficiencies in a hard-hitting review.

“A lot of it was individual errors rather than team or system errors,” he added. “There were some shots fired in there. It was a good opportunity for us to look in the mirror at ourselves and our preparation. You can’t get complacent when you’ve got a lead like we had.”

Veteran halfback Aaron Smith said it was important the All Blacks understood they got a lot wrong at Marvel after making a largely positive start.

“We need to take the lessons from that 56-minute mark on and knuckle down. To let them back in through the pressure we put ourselves under, with skill execution, discipline, and just getting complacent, it’s disappointing.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Barrett brothers and Brodie Retallick enjoy the spoils of their close-run thing at Marvel Stadium.

“From the 50th minute till about the 78th it was pretty tough. We won only one penalty in that stretch, and Australia took the momentum. The good thing is a lot of it is under our control. If we’d made some tackles, nailed some moments, it would have been a different result.”

Smith, too, said an “honest” review set the week up nicely.

“A lot of it was around mindset. A lot of our points were when they had 14 men, so we to need look at it honestly. When it was 15 on 15 it was pretty level.

“It’s very exciting, it’s a final, and to be part of game like this is very special. We need to take the lessons from today and train them, and let a bit of anger out from what got called out in the review. They’re all things we can control – mindset, focus and don’t let the scoreboard dictate how we play.”

Foster has a call to make at 12, with regular starter David Havili (concussion) and backup Quinn Tupaea (knee – MCL rupture) out.

The versatile Jordie Barrett shapes as favourite to slot in, though cross-code signing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has his supporters.

Beauden Barrett was understandably backing his brother after he played the last 44 minutes of the test there on Thursday. “I thought he went really well. It’s a position that isn’t too foreign ... he’s very capable there, and has some desire to play there.”

And should that switch take place, Beauden also has his hand up to return to 15 where he believes he can operate effectively in tandem with Richie Mo’unga. “Sometimes I crowd him a little, so it’s giving him that first receiver priority, and getting better at playing off him as second receiver,” he said.