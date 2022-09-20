Ardie Savea back, Sam Cane doubtful as All Blacks look to lift with title on the line

Sam Cane lasted just 22 minutes for the All Blacks in Melbourne before leaving the field with a head knock.

ANALYSIS: Ardie Savea is back to provide a major boost of energy and X-factor for the All Blacks – we know that. The rest of their loose forward trio for Saturday’s Rugby Championship decider against the Wallabies at Eden Park remains a little harder to predict.

Skipper Sam Cane must be a major doubt after leaving the field in the first half with a head knock in last Thursday’s controversial Bledisloe victory in Melbourne, though the All Blacks were not keen to share any detail about their pair of starters in that category.

It appeared the captain took a limited part in Tuesday’s training, though the media were kept well away until the session was all but over. Cane was still in his track pants for the skill units at the finish, and it seems he could be set to sit this one out.

1 NEWS All Blacks coach Ian Foster has backed the call by French whistle-blower Mathieu Raynal to ping the Wallabies for time-wasting, saying it was a simple decision.

And with Shannon Frizell also rejoining the squad in Auckland this week, Scott Barrett’s retention at No 6 will come under the microscope, though it was telling to hear forwards coach Jason Ryan on Tuesday describe the big utility as their premier performer in the pack this year.

In the normal course of events, the All Blacks take no chances with players who have suffered head knocks. Cane and starting second five-eighth David Havili, who failed his in-game head injury assessment (HIA) in Melbourne, both come into that category.

Interestingly, Ryan refused to rule Havili out for Saturday’s test, though head coach Ian Foster had said in Melbourne on Friday that he was officially in the 12-day protocol. This would – you guessed it – rule him out.

Cane’s position was more uncertain, with Foster saying in Melbourne that he had passed an HIA test conducted later on game night but would have to be further assessed. The skipper has had multiple head knocks in his career and has made it clear he will be taking no chances when it comes to this aspect of the game.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Standout loosie Ardie Savea is back with the All Blacks after a week off to welcome baby No 3 into the world.

“There’s a few boys we’re managing load with, and the boys with HIAs are going through their protocols still,” Ryan said after the session at Mt Smart Stadium.

He would not confirm there would be a backline reshuffle needed because of Havili’s situation, but he conceded the All Blacks would continue with a zero-chances-taken policy on head injuries.

“It’s World Rugby protocol, and it’s protocol for the All Blacks,” he said. “We’ve got the uppermost interest of our players [at heart], and we’ll do everything we can to get that right. There will be no risks [taken] at all.”

Jordie Barrett shapes as the logical replacement for Havili at 12, and if Cane also sits this one out, it comes down to whether Dalton Papalii slots in at No 7 or Savea is moved back to a position that was his natural home earlier in his career.

And Ryan’s glowing appraisal of Barrett’s season suggests he’ll be retained in the pack somewhere, either at No 6 where he played in Melbourne or in the second row.

“I’d say he’s probably our best performing All Blacks forward,” Ryan said of the middle Barrett brother in the squad.

“He’s been outstanding in every role, and is a huge part of our forward pack. He’s playing some really good rugby, he’s been consistent, and that’s followed on from his Super Rugby season.”

Barrett’s case for remaining at No 6 might also be helped by Frizell’s situation. “Shannon had that niggly rib, so he’s got to get through Thursday,” Ryan said. “We’ll see how that pans out.”

The forwards boss was also guarded when asked for his assessment of the loose trio in Melbourne, where Papalii came in after just 22 minutes (for Cane) and picked up a yellow card soon after.

“They had their moments,” he said. “There were times we had good intensity in that area and times we could have been better.”

But he’s banking on Savea’s return from baby No 3’s arrival providing a lift for a match they’re embracing as a final. “He’s got a lot of mana in the group, we get a lot of energy off him and having that week off will have freshened him up. He’ll be sharp and ready to go.”

Truth is the Wallabies loose trio outplayed the All Blacks last Thursday, with Pete Samu and Rob Valentini combining for 106 running metres and two tries.

“I thought Valentini was huge, and Pete Samu as well as a ball-carrier,” Ryan said. “They’ve got athletes that give good variation, and their contact work and leg-drive in the carry was really good.”

In terms of his own forwards, Ryan was mixed in his appraisal after a Melbourne test where the All Blacks were dreadfully lucky to escape with a 39-37 victory.

“We need intensity for a little longer,” he said. “We had periods where we were on and periods where we were off. It’s making sure we’ve got that consistency in our habits that is a big one for the pack.

“It’s a mix between mindset and skill set. You always have periods with different pressure cycles, but we can be better in the area of keeping the pressure on.”

The All Blacks have not lost at Eden Park since 1994, while the Wallabies have dropped their last 22 tests against the All Blacks at their Auckland fortress – the last nine by an average margin of 26.