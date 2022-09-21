Return of All Blacks ace Ardie Savea could force coach Ian Foster to make tough calls

Ardie Savea could captain the All Blacks at Eden Park after returning from paternity leave.

Richard Knowler is a Stuff senior sports reporter

OPINION: Hoskins Sotutu may have to brace for bad news.

With Ardie Savea returning from paternity leave, Sotutu could be instructed to vacate the No 8 jersey when the All Blacks play the Wallabies in Auckland on Saturday night.

The team, which will defend an unbeaten streak at Eden Park that stretches back to 1994, will be named on Thursday.

Uncertainty around the loose forward combination, and whether Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will continue to be denied an opportunity to start at No 12, are the major talking points prior to the Rugby Championship decider.

One thing is clear: Savea will start. The question is whether at No 8 or openside flanker. And when he walks over the welcome mat, he may do so as captain as a replacement for skipper Sam Cane.

Had openside flanker Cane not suffered a head clash with second five-eighth David Havili in the first half of the All Blacks' 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Melbourne last Thursday, which forced both men to leave the field, a straight swap between Savea and Sotutu at No 8 seemed inevitable.

But with the All Blacks coaches reluctant to give Wallabies coach Dave Rennie an early heads-up about the fitness of Cane, the compilation of the back row remains open to speculation.

If Cane is unavailable, and given his history with brain injuries the medical staff will take no risks, Dalton Papalii or Savea could start at No 7.

Given Savea has not played at openside flanker since the test against the Springboks on the Gold Coast on October 2, 2021, All Blacks coach Ian Foster may prefer to lock him into the No 8 jersey – which would be bad news for Sotutu.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu could pay the price for a mixed performance against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

Foster is not short of options as he addresses the need to produce a balanced back row capable of matching the exploits of the Wallabies, who got excellent value from Pete Samu and Rob Valetini ​in Bledisloe I.

Whether Foster would consider Shannon Frizell, who was unavailable for the Melbourne test because of sore ribs, at blindside flanker remains uncertain.

Assistant coach Jason Ryan said Frizell would be assessed after Thursday's training but given the form of Scott Barrett, who shifted to No 6 from lock last week, the latter may remain there to allow Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock to stay in the second row.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Rob Valetini was one of the star performers for the Wallabies during the first Bledisloe test last week.

Akira Ioane, who replaced Sotutu in the 68th minute in Melbourne, is also in the mix and could be a contender for the No 8 job if Savea gets shunted into the No 7 jersey.

If Cane is scratched, Savea is at the head of the list to be skipper.

Despite Whitelock also being an option – he fulfilled this task in Melbourne when Cane was injured – Savea has been the go-to man whenever Cane has departed the field this season.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck may only be able to force his way on to the All Blacks’ bench for the test against the Wallabies in Auckland on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the backline may not contain Tuivasa-Sheck in an elusive starter's jersey.

Jordie Barrett, who moved from fullback to second-five when Havili and Quinn Tupaea were hurt, appears the frontrunner to start at No 12.

This would likely mean older brother Beauden starts at fullback, which would enable the All Blacks to have two playmakers from the opening whistle.

Which will be hard luck for Tuivasa-Sheck.

The former NRL star has made one appearance for the All Blacks, getting 12 minutes as a replacement during the 32-22 loss to Ireland in Wellington on July 16.

Despite injuries to Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown, Havili and Tupaea, Tuivasa-Sheck may have to be content with a place on the bench at Eden Park.

The long wait continues.

AT A GLANCE

Possible All Blacks team: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea (captain), Dalton Papalii, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot.