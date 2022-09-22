All Blacks: Sam Whitelock named captain for test against Wallabies in Auckland

The All Blacks team to face Australia in the Bledisloe test at Eden Park on Saturday.

Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Auckland on Saturday night because Sam Cane has been ruled out with injury.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made six changes to the team that started the controversial 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Melbourne last Thursday, with lock Whitelock taking over the leadership role for the Rugby Championship decider at Eden Park.

The absence of Cane, who clashed heads with team-mate David Havili and left the field in the first half of the test in Melbourne, means Dalton Papali'i will start at openside flanker.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Sam Whitelock will lead the All Blacks at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Ardie Savea, who didn't play in Melbourne because he was on paternity leave, has been listed at No 8 as a replacement for Hoskins Sotutu. The latter has been named in the reserves.

Whitelock, who took over the leadership role when Cane was hurt in Melbourne, has been preferred as the captain ahead of Savea.

Foster wanted to give the Savea the chance to focus on slotting back into the side after not being with the squad since the 53-3 win over Argentina in Hamilton on September 3.

Kim Ludbrook/EPA via Photosport Ardie Savea will return for the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Auckland on Saturday night.

Codie Taylor has named at hooker, with Samisoni Taukei'aho, who scored two tries in Melbourne, relegated to the bench.

Akira Ioane has been brought into blindside flanker, ahead of Scott Barrett who has not been named in the match-day 23 because he was listed as being unavailable for selection.

Foster said the All Blacks had been “managing’’ Barrett, who had been bothered by a sore Achilles tendon and calf muscle, and it was decided it was best to rest him. Shannon Frizell, who wasn’t available to play in Melbourne because of sore ribs, has also been given more time to recover.

Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP Jordie Barrett will start at No 12 because David Havili and Quinn Tupaea are injured.

With Havili also unavailable, Foster has named Jordie Barrett to start at second five-eighth and promoted Beauden Barrett from the reserves to play at fullback.

The latter, who provides the team with the option of operating with dual playmakers, gets the nod in the No 15 jersey ahead of Will Jordan who has again been retained on the right wing.

The decision to shift Jordie Barrett into the midfield means Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has, again, been denied the opportunity to play in a starter's jersey. Tuivasa-Sheck has been named in the reserves.

Props Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Nepo Laulala, lock Tupou Vaa’i, and outside back Sevu Reece are the other new faces added to the bench.

Bruce Lim/Photosport Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has been named on the bench for the test in Auckland. He is yet to start a match for the All Blacks.

“This year’s Rugby Championship is so tightly contested and our group is continuing to make shifts to improve,” Foster said.

“We are determined to finish the tournament strongly and we know that Australia will throw everything at us. This is what Test match rugby is all about and we can’t wait.

“Saturday’s sold-out double-header at Eden Park is special for our two national teams. We are right in behind the Black Ferns as they take on Japan and we all wish them well.”

Elias Rodriguez/Photosport Akira Ioane will start at No 6 for the All Blacks against the Wallabies on Saturday night.

Midfielder Quinn Tupaea wasn't considered because he sustained a grade 3 medial ligament injury and a partial tear of the ACL in Melbourne, having been targeted by Wallabies lock Darcy Swain in a ruck.

Tupaea, who had been on the bench for Bledisloe I, took the field after Havili left the field.

On Thursday morning a Sanzaar judicial committee hearing announced that Swain, who was yellow carded following the incident in the 35th minute at Marvel Stadium, had been suspended for six weeks for his ugly clean-out on Havili.

In its findings, judicial committee chair Andre Oosthuizen SC said the committee deemed the incident had met the red card threshold for Law 9.11.

Having deemed the act of foul play merited a mid-range entry of 6 weeks, he stated: "Through the actions by the player such as position, control, and player movements they found the incident was not intentional, however, it was highly reckless.”

All Blacks: (test caps in brackets): Beauden Barrett (108), Will Jordan (20), Rieko Ioane (55), Jordie Barrett (44), Caleb Clarke (10), Richie Mo’unga (40), Aaron Smith (110), Ardie Savea (66), Dalton Papali’i (17), Akira Ioane (18), Sam Whitelock (139 and captain), Brodie Retallick (97), Tyrel Lomax (19), Codie Taylor (71), Ethan de Groot (9). Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho (16), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (47), Nepo Laulala (41), Tupou Vaa’i (14), Hoskins Sotutu (11), Finlay Christie (11), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (1), Sevu Reece (20).