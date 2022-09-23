Take Five: The big questions facing the All Blacks for test against Wallabies

Sam Whitelock will captain the All Blacks in the absence of Sam Cane in Auckland on Saturday night.

All Blacks v Wallabies – Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship

Where: Eden Park, Auckland. When: 7.05pm Saturday

Sam Whitelock will lead the All Blacks back to their favourite hunting ground at Eden Park, or as Wallabies coach Dave Rennie calls it, their “spiritual home”, in Auckland on Saturday night.

This should be bad news for the Wallabies, who have become accustomed to regular beatings at the venue since 1986.

However, given what unfolded in Melbourne last week, when the All Blacks escaped with a controversial 39-37 victory at Marvel Stadium, it would be nutty to dismiss the Wallabies chances of avenging that defeat.

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to face Australia in the Bledisloe test at Eden Park on Saturday.

Yes, we have trotted down this road before. History is peppered with examples of the Wallabies winning the first game in Aussie, only to poke their snouts into the trap at Eden Park where they have been ripped apart by the angry black monster with the silver fern on the left pectoral muscle.

Having failed to give themselves a chance of winning the Bledisloe Cup, the Wallabies have no option but to focus on becoming the first team to win at Eden Park since Andrew Slack lifted the trophy there 36 years ago.

Rennie won't be shy to tell his men that a win at Eden Park will wipe away the painful memories of the loss in Melbourne.

They know that trying to beat the All Blacks at the ground is like trying to scale a mountain peak in a blizzard, with only a box of matches and a pocket knife for equipment. But it can be done. Rennie will be emphasising that.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff All Blacks coach Ian Foster at the team announcement in Auckland on Thursday.

We know how vulnerable this All Blacks team can be in 2022. Their record of four wins from 8 games is, by their standards, not acceptable.

Whitelock, who has replaced the injured Sam Cane as skipper in what will be his 140th test appearance, won't be screaming the obvious in the final countdown.

Everyone in New Zealand knows how important it is to maintain the winning streak.

If the All Blacks can do it, they will also stay in the race to retain the Rugby Championship title prior to the Springboks playing Argentina in South Africa.

Rugby writers Richard Knowler, Paul Cully and Marc Hinton answer five key questions ahead of the rematch:

Gallo Images/Getty Images Ardie Savea returns to the All Blacks after missing the test against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

1. With captain Sam Cane unavailable, do you think Ian Foster has missed a trick by keeping Ardie Savea at No 8 instead of giving him a run at openside flanker?

Richard Knowler: Yes. For several reasons. Savea's speed could add a fraction more pressure in the post-tackle lottery, where the ref's continue to unfairly punish the ball carrier. Savea’s strength and technique could make the Wallabies regret getting isolated. After a mixed effort in Melbourne, Hoskins Sotutu would have loved the chance to redeem himself with another start at No 8. Instead that happens as a sub.

Paul Cully: No. Savea has missed a week so it makes sense to bring him back into the role where he has been playing so well. It's a balance decision as well. The All Blacks loosies were given a bit of a lesson in Melbourne last week, so their most physical No 7-No 8 combination for the Eden Park test is Savea at No 8 and Dalton Papalii at No 7. I think Sam Cane, Savea, Papalii and and Shannon Frizell are locked in as All Blacks loose forwards - question remarks remain about Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu.

Marc Hinton: No. I'’m not sure what good a one-test look at Savea playing his former position would have done. It may even have clouded things further. Savea is doing the business at No 8, so best to leave him there and give a younger No 7 (Dalton Papalii) some valuable test experience. Foster is clearly committed to Cane for the World Cup, Savea is an automatic choice, so the only fluid spot in the loose is at No 6, and bench cover. Papalii and Akira Ioane would be wise to use their time wisely on Saturday night.

2. Do you agree with Foster's decision to not reward Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with his first run-on start after naming Jordie Barrett at second five-eighth?

Joe Allison/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has made just one appearance for the All Blacks, as a substitute in the third test against Ireland.

Knowler: No. Foster needed to be brave and show Tuivasa-Sheck the love. Tuivasa-Sheck, it must be remembered, is familiar with centre Rieko Ioane after playing alongside him at the Blues. Yet, he still can't crack the starting XV, even when David Havili, Quinn Tupaea, Anton Lienert-Brown and Jack Goodhue are injured. You now have to wonder if RTS is going to feature in Foster's World Cup plans.

Cully: Brilliant athlete but I've always thought his best chance of cracking the All Blacks was as a No 14. You can't play No 12 at test level unless you are a 105kg line bender or a smart tactical kicker - Ma'a Nonu's brilliance was in his ability to do both. I don't see a way for RTS to crack the All Blacks' Rugby World Cup squad at this stage.

Hinton: Good call. There is simply too much at stake to roll the dice on a player who has yet to prove he has the defensive robustness, tactical acumen, deft kicking and strong ball-carrying required for the position at test level. Barrett is hardly a proven 12 either, but he has played enough test footy to adapt his game. I like it as a glimpse at the future (for Barrett) and it’s telling that Tuivasa-Sheck is now No 4 on the second five pecking order, at best. The World Cup looks a long way off for the code-hopper.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Dalton Papali’i (left), David Havili, Sam Whitelock and Will Jordan celebrate with the Bledisloe Cup in Melbourne.

3. Will Jordan has once again been listed on the right wing, to allow Beauden Barrett to start at fullback. Are Jordan's attacking skills being wasted, or has Foster made the right call to have another playmaker on the park?

Knowler: I can understand the strategy, but I worry we are not getting maximum value from Jordan. There's no doubt he would offer more from the back, where he can get the ball on a regular basis and assess his attacking options. His acceleration and power from broken play can be devastating. It's up to Barrett to prove why he's the better option.

Cully: I wouldn't say they are being completely wasted on the wing, but the All Blacks have obviously taken a cold hard look at test rugby and have decided that the game is magically going to open up to reward the artists in time for the Rugby World Cup. So, let me throw the question back at you: if Jordan's talents are "being wasted", who is wasting them? The All Blacks, or rugby's rule makers, given the leading tryscorer at the RWC could well be a hooker?

Hinton: I like the balance of the back three for Eden Park, so have no problems with the selection. Clearly Jordan is at his best at fullback, but equally clearly Jordie Barrett is Foster’s preferred choice there. So the gifted speedster playing on the wing is a compromise. It would have been nice to take a peek at Jordan in his natural position, but if you’re Foster who do want in your starting back three playing for the title: Beauden Barrett and his 108 tests, or Sevu Reece and his sporadic 20?

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Mathieu Raynal speaks to Nic White and Bernard Foley after overturning a penalty for time-wasting in Melbourne.

4. Andrew Brace of Ireland is the ref. Should he crack down on time-wasting after Frenchman Mathieu Raynal punished the Aussies in spectacular fashion in Melbourne?

Knowler: If he doesn't, then it makes the Raynal decision to cane Wallabies No 10 Bernard Foley even more farcical. It's simple: the players should listen to the ref, and follow his instructions. If they don't, they should expect to suffer the consequences. Foley isn’t likely to dither again, is he?

Cully: It's a thankless task isn't it, given the number of duties already on his plate. This whole area would be so much clearer if World Rugby boss Alan Gilpin had fronted the media this week and said: "Yes, you can consider this an official war on time-wasting. We have empowered the refs and back them 100%, so cry me a river if you get blown up for taking a minute to form a lineout." Incidentally, on the Silver Lake website, the NZ Rugby investment is categorised as "content and entertainment", so, we can guess how the money people want the game to be played - with the fans in mind.

Hinton: Look, we’re getting into a grey area here, but you have to applaud Raynal’s stance, if not the timing of his message. Time-wasting is a blight on the game, and it occurs in multiple facets, not just in taking penalty kicks for touch in the waning minutes. Should he have robbed the Wallabies of a deserved victory for a few seconds of dilly-dallying? Probably not. But will Bernard Foley ignore the referee’s urgings to play again? Definitely not.Now let’s fix all the dead time lost at scrums while we’re at it.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Darcy Swain of the Wallabies was banned for six weeks after a cynical clean-out on All Black Quinn Tupaea in Melbourne.

5. What did you make of Dave Rennie's comments after the test in Melbourne, when he said he wasn't convinced Darcy Swain (who has since been banned for six weeks) deserved a yellow card for his ugly clean-out of Quinn Tupaea in Melbourne?

Knowler: Gobsmacked. No other way to put it. You would hope that if Rennie had his time again, he would choose his words more carefully. It was horrible to see Swain cannon into Tupaea's hinge in such a careless manner. He deserved his six-week ban.

Cully: It's sadly reflective of how coaches at the elite level tend to react - they have a singular focus on their own team and players, and defend them to the hilt despite what the evidence might be. And I say that respectfully about Rennie - professional sport as a whole has become a cynical business. Rugby Australia then named Swain in the Australia A squad for three games against Japan XV, which effectively cut his six-week ban in half. The Wallabies broke no rules in exploiting that loophole but it has not been their finest hour.

Hinton: What game was he watching? It wasn’t a surprise to hear a test coach go to bat for his player, but I would like to think Rennie is a more classy operator than to blindly back a miscreant. But let’s not forget, he just had a famous test victory wrenched from his grasp by an unprecedented referee interpretation, so the emotions would have been swirling. Let’s cut him some slack on this one. As for RA’s inclusion of Swain in the A squad (to reduce his ban), well NZ Rugby are not exactly guilt-free on this one.