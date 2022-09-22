All Blacks v Wallabies: Continuity factor wins Jordie Barrett the nod in midfield

Jordie Barrett gets the nod over Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at No 12 to face the Wallabies at Eden Park.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster maintains that continuity is the big reason he’s plucked for Jordie Barrett in his rejigged midfield to face the Wallabies on Saturday, but it’s hard to escape the reality that the coach lacks the faith to throw former league star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck​ out to start a big test like this one.

Foster has rung the changes for the Rugby Championship finale at Eden Park (7.05pm kickoff), mostly through necessity and partly through discretion, with six alterations to his starting XV and seven new faces on his bench.

But it’s the call at 12 that’s likely to come under the most scrutiny, with Foster losing premier second five-eighths David Havili (concussion) and Quinn Tupaea (ruptured medial cruciate ligament, or MCL) in the opening Bledisloe Cup match in Melbourne.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport We got this: The All Blacks’ new midfield combo of Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett talk to the media in Auckland.

That’s seen the coach shift regular fullback Jordie Barrett for his first test start at No 12 and call up older brother Beauden Barrett to fill in at fullback, where he’s more than capable. Jordie has made no secret of his desire to morph into the midfield at some stage in his career, and perhaps this represents somewhat of a peek at the future for the All Blacks coaches.

Whatever, it’s a tough call on Tuivasa-Sheck, who has seen 11 minutes of action for the All Blacks all year and must now be regarded, at best, as a fourth-string No 12 after specialising in the role since his celebrated 2021 shift from the 13-man code. He again gets his chance off the pine in this contest that the erratic All Blacks must win – and probably with a bonus point – to have a shot at grabbing the Rugby Championship title.

The other starting changes are all up front: The on-fire Ardie Savea returns from paternity leave at No 8; Dalton Papalii gets the crack at No 7, with Sam Cane ruled out through last week’s head knock; and Akira Ioane slots in on the blindside flank for the injured Scott Barrett (calf/Achilles). Shannon Frizell (ribs) was not considered.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Barrett brothers, Beauden and Jordie, are back in the All Blacks’ starting lineup for the Rugby Championship finale.

And at hooker, Samisoni Taukei’aho’s reward for a man-of-the-match two-try display in Melbourne is to drop back to the bench for Codie Taylor to return in the No 2 jersey in his first outing since his implosion against Argentina in Christchurch. Sam Whitelock assumes the captaincy in Cane’s absence.

The return of props Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala, lock Tupou Vaa’i and wing Sevu Reece, along with Hoskins Sotutu dropping to the pine to cover loose forward, completes a new-look bench.

Foster nominated “combinations” as his principal reason for picking both backline Barretts in their starting roles for a match the All Blacks desperately need to win, and win well, as they look to change the narrative on a challenging season.

“They played three-quarters of the game in that space with Beaudy at fullback and Jordie [at 12], and we just felt the experience they had there maybe flows through to this game, and maybe we’ll make some changes later on,” he said.

With Tuivasa-Sheck on the bench, he can expect to see at least the final quarter in his preferred spot, while the coach also strongly hinted that Will Jordan would slot into the fullback role later in the test.

Foster felt Jordie Barrett “went pretty good” in his time at 12 in Melbourne. “He was a bit rusty on a few calls and probably too eager in many ways and there were some nice lessons there. But he’s a strong carrier, an aggressive defender, can kick and is a good communicator.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Jordie Barrett crosses for the match winner for the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Melbourne.

Barrett said he was “excited” to finally get a crack at No 12, which was his position after moving out from first five as a 15-year-old until he was shifted to fullback at the professional level because he was “too skinny”.

“I’m comfortable with 12,” said Barrett. “It just presents another challenge at this level. I got a bit of a taste last week, and it’s another test at Eden Park against an Aussie side that will be hurting. I’m expecting a bit of traffic.”

Centre Rieko Ioane added: “Jordie is a strong carrier and he’s got a good pass-kick skill set that provides another threat to our backline. His skills from the back where you need that vision means he slots in perfectly to suit our backline.”

Foster said Taukei’aho drops back to the bench after an “outstanding” season for multiple reasons.

“It’s the last test of a pretty big block, Codie has been working hard and we believe he’s in a good space now. It’s a chance to inject Soni in the second part of a game and have a slightly different impact. We're pretty excited about that 1-2 punch, particularly at the end of a championship where maybe the energy levels are down a bit.”

Asked if the 71-test Taylor needed to leave that Argentina meltdown in his rearview mirror, Foster said: “He’d be the first to admit that wasn’t his finest hour, but he’s a quality person, a quality player and we know he’s really keen to play well.”

The All Blacks haven’t lost a test at Eden Park since 1994, and the Wallabies haven’t won in New Zealand since their 2001 triumph in Dunedin.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sevu Reece.