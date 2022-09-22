All Blacks coach Ian Foster doubles down on his support of referee Mathieu Raynal

All Blacks coach again gives his backing to French ref Mathieu Raynal after the Melbourne controversy.

He may be public enemy No 1 in Australia, but as far as All Blacks coach Ian Foster is concerned French referee Mathieu Raynal deserves a hefty pat on the back for his handling of a contentious finish to Bledisloe I in Melbourne.

Foster doubled down on his support of the under-siege whistle-blower at Thursday’s press conference in Auckland where he unveiled his lineup to face the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship finale at Eden Park on Saturday.

Of course, it’s easy for Foster to go to bat for Raynal, considering his controversial late call at Marvel Stadium saved the All Blacks from what looked certain to be their fifth defeat of the season, with the last-gasp 39-37 victory enabling them to tuck away the Bledisloe for a 20th consecutive year, and keeping alive their hopes of securing an eighth championship title.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Referee Mathieu Raynal explains to stand-in Wallabies captain Nic White why he made his contentious late call.

The big call came in the 79th minute of a see-sawing contest in Melbourne after Raynal had awarded the Wallabies, holding a 37-34 lead, a relieving penalty from an attempted All Black lineout drive. After repeatedly warning Bernard Foley to take the kick for touch, he gave the New Zealanders a scrum put-in for time-wasting, from which Jordie Barrett scored the winning try.

Foster and Wallabies opposite Dave Rennie were at odds over the call in the aftermath of the test, with Australia’s Kiwi coach claiming the referee overstepped the mark in an unprecedented decision and should have just called time off. Foster’s view was that the Australians had received plenty of warning and deserved their fate.

That discourse hadn’t changed this week when Foster was asked about the presence of Raynal again in the officiating crew. He is an assistant referee for Saturday, alongside compatriot Pierre Brousset, with Ireland’s Andrew Brace on the whistle.

After Rugby Australia wrote to World Rugby to complain about the officiating in the match, Foster was asked on Thursday if he saw any problems with that side of the game.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport All Blacks coach Ian Foster: ‘Mathieu backs himself, he’s strong and if he sees a decision he makes a decision.’

“It’s a cliche to say there are overall problems with officiating. You’ve got to be really specific,” said the All Blacks coach. “It’s tough on refs now. They’re under a lot of scrutiny,.and when people perceive decisions have cost games they get put under the microscope.

“Last week has created an issue that’s been pretty well talked about. There are always things we like to see different in a test match, and we’ve presented our case in that space too, as we normally would.

“Overall what I liked about Mathieu is he backs himself, he’s strong and if he sees a decision he makes a decision. Does it mean everything is right? Not really. It’s the same with all of us, I guess. It’s a tough process for the refs.”

Foster said he didn’t know whether there would continue to be a clampdown this week on time-wasting, but made it clear that was not the crux of the issue in this case.

“I said at the time, and I think I’ve been very consistent, if you look at the last decision the biggest issue for me wasn’t time-wasting,” he said. “The biggest issue was when a referee gives you clear instructions, at some point you’ve got to listen to him. Otherwise, what’s the point in having a referee out there.

“That’s my main point. Every team will find ways to slow momentum down at certain times, so if there is a move by World Rugby to speed the game up and have less time-wasting, we’re 100% in because that’s what we want.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Wallaby Darcy Swain is yellow-carded by Raynal in Melbourne for an act adjudged to have met the red-card threshold.

Foster was less inclined to wade into the matter of the six-week suspension handed Wallabies forward Darcy Swain for his unsavoury challenge at a breakdown on All Blacks back Quinn Tupaea that saw the New Zealander suffer a major knee injury.

“It is what it is,” shrugged the coach, repeatedly fending off attempts to editorialise on the decision, the act and his inclusion in an Australia A touring squad. He also said he wasn't aware of any attempt by either Swain or the Wallabies to “reach out” to the All Blacks over the incident.

Asked what the fallout from Bledisloe I said about the state of the trans-Tasman rivalry, Foster just smiled and added: “I’d say it's alive and well and kicking. It shows a lot of passion, and it shows you lot are all very interested.”