Live: All Blacks v Wallabies at Eden Park

Buckle up for round two, this could be a humdinger.

A week after the All Blacks got out of jail at the death in Melbourne, expect a hurting Wallabies side to come out firing at Eden Park.

They can’t win the Bledisloe Cup, but there is no shortage of motivation, starting with ending the All Blacks’ remarkable record at Eden Park, where they have not lost since 1994.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Will Jordan dots down for the All Blacks against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

Get your stopwatches handy, too. Especially when Bernard Foley is asked to kick for touch.

THE GAME

What: Rugby Championship/Bledisloe Cup, All Blacks v Wallabies

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Kickoff: Saturday, 7.05pm (live coverage on Stuff from 6.40pm)

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images All Blacks utility Jordie Barrett scores after the hooter to sink the Wallabies in Melbourne last week.

THE TEAMS

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sevu Reece.

Wallabies: (15-1) Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, Dave Porecki, James Slipper (c). Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.

THE REFS

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)

Assistant referees: Mathieu Raynal (France), Pierre Brousset (France)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

THE ODDS

All Blacks $1.18, Wallabies $4.40

THE WEATHER

Partly cloudy and 14degC with a southeasterly breeze at kickoff. Small chance of rain.

THE HISTORY

Played 174, All Blacks 121 wins, Wallabies 45 wins, 8 draws