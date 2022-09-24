All Blacks vs Wallabies: Fires fanned as one-sided rivalry receives jolt of controversy

The Wallabies respond to the All Blacks’ haka in Melbourne with their boomerang-shaped formation.

There’s nothing like a good old haka controversy to stoke the fires of a one-sided rugby rivalry.

The All Blacks may be struggling for consistency, identity and fluency through this most problematic of seasons, but there is one thing we can rest assured about: the trans-Tasman rugby rivalry is alive and kicking ahead of the Rugby Championship finale against the Wallabies on Saturday night.

The events of Bledisloe I at Marvel Stadium just over a week ago, and the aftermath of a contentious encounter decided in controversial circumstances, have ensured that. Saturday night’s rematch at Eden Park shapes as all sorts of delicious, never mind that the Wallabies don’t have a heck of a lot to play for at a ground where they have lost their last 22 tests against their Kiwi nemeses.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff All Blacks coach again gives his backing to French ref Mathieu Raynal after the Melbourne controversy.

Scratch that. Dave Rennie’s Australians actually do have plenty to play for, even if the Bledisloe is tucked away in the New Zealand Rugby offices for a 20th consecutive year, and the Rugby Championship now lies beyond their grasp after the last-gasp 39-37 defeat to the All Blacks in Melbourne.

The Wallabies, who have lost 17 of the last 21 against the All Blacks and haven’t beaten them in New Zealand since 2001, are bristling over the events of Bledisloe I and there is real enmity in the air ahead of this much-anticipated rematch. The lips were flapping on the field as the All Blacks stole an outrageous result at Marvel, thanks to French referee Mathieu Raynal’s bizarre call to punish the Australians for perceived time-wasting in the final moments.

And they’ve been working pretty briskly since, with rival coaches Rennie and Ian Foster, and the respective teams, seemingly at odds over just about everything, including Darcy Swain’s illegal hit on Quinn Tupaea, Raynal’s unprecedented late ruling and, now, it would seem, how you should and shouldn’t respond to the All Blacks haka.

SKY SPORT Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane accused the hosts of being disrespectful to the haka in Melbourne.

It’s a bit murky what the All Blacks were annoyed about in regards to the haka in Melbourne, but Rennie threw gasoline on the fire on Thursday when he revealed that centre Rieko Ioane had had a few choice words to the Australians at Marvel around perceived disrespect of the traditional pre-match challenge.

Wallabies skipper James Slipper added to that on match eve by confirming that the Wallabies’ boomerang-shaped haka response, that sees them march forward to accept the challenge, was designed specifically to honour their own indigenous culture.

Hard to find fault with anything around that, though seemingly Ioane did, and let the Wallabies know about it, both after the haka, and at the end of the match.

Other factors are bubbling along. Rugby Australia complained to World Rugby about Raynal’s decision, and, according to the Wallabies, got backing that they were hard done by.

Foster and several of his senior players disagree. They have publicly backed the French whistleblower and said the Aussie got what they deserved for ignoring his clear requests.

Kelly Defina/Getty Images The trans-Tasman rugby rivals will go at it one more time at Eden Park in the Rugby Championship finale.

And the All Blacks themselves have their hackles up about Swain’s cheap-shot on Quinn Tupaea. They were studiously avoiding any comment on the six-week ban handed down by the judiciary committee, but you suspect it was not long enough for their liking.

It all adds splendidly to what is an important match for Foster’s men, who have lurched their way to a 4-4 record in 2022 that everyone knows should really be 3-5. They are anything but impressive as they continue to roll out the sub-par efforts, and you have to think a Rugby Championship title would be an outrageous reward for one of the least majestic campaigns in recent memory.

It is there for the taking, if the All Blacks are good enough. They head into the final round level on points with South Africa, but with a +13 advantage in points difference. The Boks host the Pumas in Durban in their own finale to follow.

So a bonus-point win probably seals it for the All Blacks, unless something truly odd unfurls in the republic. Anything less and the New Zealanders will be relying on Argentina achieving the remarkable.

Adding to the interest is this All Blacks lineup. Foster has brought Jordie Barrett into his midfield (a bold move) and Codie Taylor as starting hooker (a risky change-up) in his most contentious selections. Beauden Barrett slots in at fullback in the rejigged backline, while Dalton Papalii and Akira Ioane get rare starts in the loose in the absence of Sam Cane, Scott Barrett and Shannon Frizell.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Jordie Barrett got the All Blacks out of jail with his last-gasp try at Marvel Stadium to snatch an unlikely victory.

There’s also a refresh on the bench with old-stagers Ofa Tuungafasi and Nepo Laulala getting.a crack at prop, and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Sevu Reece charged with providing the backline impact.

“It’s got a final type feel,” agreed Foster. “If you look at the state of the Rugby Championship there’s a few unknowns, and some parts we can’t control. But there is a massive part we can control – the quality of our performance. We’re playing against a team we have massive respect for and pushed us to the wire, we’ve taken lessons from that and we’ve got to make sure we’ve learnt from them.”

And the fallout since Marvel? A grin crossed the coach’s visage.

“It says this rivalry is alive and well and kicking. It shows a lot of passion, and it shows you lot are all very interested.”

Indeed we are.

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (capt), Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Hoskins Sotutu, Finlay Christie, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Sevu Reece.

Wallabies: Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Marika Koroibete, Bernard Foley, Jake Gordon, Harry Wilson, Pete Samu, Rob Valetini, Cadeyrn Neville, Jed Holloway, Allan Alaalatoa, Dave Porecki, James Slipper (capt). Reserves: Folau Fainga’a, Angus Bell, Pone Fa’amausili, Nick Frost, Fraser McReight, Nic White, Reece Hodge, Jordan Petaia.

Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).