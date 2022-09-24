Strong buzz around Eden Park ahead of All Blacks v Wallabies showdown

Opinion was divided on who will win All Blacks Wallabies test match at Eden Park tonight.

Kingsland, an otherwise quiet suburb in Auckland, was filled with a sea of black – and yellow – t-shirts as fans of the All Blacks and Wallabies gathered in eager anticipation of the Eden Park test.

Just a week after the All Blacks produced a miracle 39-37 victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne, fans of both teams had strong feelings about how Saturday night’s crucial Rugby Championship match would go.

For couple Kerry Lane and Kate Spencer-Smith, the question of who would win caused some debate as they each supported the opposing side.

Lane moved from Australia to New Zealand a year ago where he met Spencer-Smith, but still supports his home team.

Kerry Lane and partner Kate Spencer Smith off to the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park.

While Spencer-Smith, in true kiwi fashion, was in support of the All Blacks securing a win.

“I moved over from Australia a year ago and met her [Spencer-Smith] here. I’m in my vintage Wallabies shirt, and she is in the enemy colours,” said Lane.

“Hopefully, the Wallabies win after the disappointment of the last game. If there’s ever a year we could do it, this is it. Obviously it is a tough one at Eden Park.”

Spencer-Smith disagreed and said the All Blacks would be taking the Bledisloe Cup home yet again afterall, “They are at home”.

She said this was the first time her and Lane have gone to a game together and the results, “Should be interesting but could be intense”.

Wallabies supporters Con Poulos and friends off to the Bledisloe Cup match at Eden Park.

Con Poulos​ when asked who would win tonight’s game said: “Absolutely Australia. I think we are in better shape this week and I think we’re ready.

“It’s this week or never,” he said.

“We went through a bit of heartache last week but I think we’ve got it tonight for sure. We’ve got the team, we’ve got the spirit and we are absolutely motivated to win.”

Carl Calitz and partner Olivia Dale before heading off to Eden Park.

Carl Calitz and Olivia Dale thought otherwise, with high-hopes for the All Blacks securing a three-game winning streak.

“I think it’s going to be a win for the All Blacks definitely. They haven’t lost at Eden Park since 1994 and we’re hoping for a three-game winning streak,” said Calitz.

Dale added the All Blacks would “a hundred per cent win”.