Ian Foster climbs down off the rollercoaster to enjoy the success of his All Blacks

After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

Don’t mention the rollercoaster. Right now All Blacks coach Ian Foster is just happy to bathe in the contentment of a third straight victory and an emphatic response that gives his team a real shot at an eighth Rugby Championship title.

Foster was delighted with Saturday night’s 40-14 bonus-point victory over the Wallabies in front of a house-full crowd of 47,031 at Eden Park, continuing their stranglehold over the trans-Tasman rivals both in New Zealand, and indeed on this ground where the Australians haven’t won since 1986.

It left the Springboks needing to collect a bonus point victory over Argentina in Durban overnight, and win by 39 points or more, to prevent the 4-2 All Blacks (19pts) claiming an eighth Rugby Championship in 10 years.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Caleb Clarke gets into his work for the All Blacks in their victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Asked after a match his team led 17-0 at halftime, and 32-0 a quarter of an hour into the second spell, what it would mean to wrap up another championship given the “rollercoaster” nature of a year where they lost twice at home to Ireland, once to Argentina in Christchurch and also in South Africa, he bristled a little before opening up somewhat.

“I’ve forgotten about the rollercoaster,” he said. “I’m just happy in the moment. We’ve come into a championship, we’ve had, in our mind, the hardest draw by having both tests against South Africa in South Africa, got one out of two in that space, we’ve let ourselves down in Christchurch, but our response to that has been really positive.

“We look at the last half of the championship and we’re really pleased with what went in. All we can do is deal with what’s in front of us right now. I know we’ve got a buffer (against the Boks) – whether it’s enough I don’t know. But we’ve given ourselves a chance and that’s all we want.”

Asked by Stuff, given where he and his team had been in July on the back of the historic series defeat to the Irish, whether there was satisfaction over progress made, the coach nodded in the affirmative.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick takes some stopping in Saturday’s test against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

“All you can do, in the circumstances you get dealt, is try and find a way out of it and I think we’ve owned very clearly that we put ourselves in a situation,” said Foster. “But I back the group we’ve got to get through an issue.

“I said at the time we’re going through stuff that none of us had really gone through in an All Blacks jersey and it was hard. We just had to own it and we had to be the people who came up with the solutions.

“We’ve done some good problem-solving. We’ve worked hard, and it’s given this team a little bit of steel and it’s given us some harsh lessons we kind of wish we didn’t have to deal with, but we did. In those situations you either fold and walk away because it’s too hard, or you buckle up and get stuck into work.

“The work of the players has been phenomenal, and we’re growing belief. But we’ve still got some steps to go.”

Foster praised the “attack, the strength, and the set piece” in this Rugby Championship finale, and, eventually, admitted to delight at how Jordie Barrett had feared in his first test start at No 12 after pushing back on a suggestion it had been a long-overdue opportunity for him in midfield.

“I was delighted with David Havili’s growth this campaign, and I’m delighted with what Jordie gave us today. I thought he had a phenomenal game. He was very physical, with the ball and without the ball, he worked hard, and he got some kicks in. He should be very proud of that effort.”

When it was pointed out the All Blacks twice responded to defeats in the championship with emphatic victories, and did something similar in this match after going so close to losing in Melbourne, Foster conceded it was all part of the growth process.

“You’re trying to learn ... you’re trying to learn before the first game too. The fact is we’ve come through this championship and shown some growth in that aspect. It’s losable when you play Australia at the moment. We saw last week how good and dangerous they can be, and saw spells of that again today. We had to be on our game and we had to improve.”

Foster, who confirmed Will Jordan’s ankle injury was not thought to be serious, said he would be arising at 4am to check out the Boks-Pumas game. And maybe he will have even more to celebrate in those wee small hours.