'Laughing at us again': World media reacts as Wallabies crushed by All Blacks

After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

The All Blacks have clinched the Rugby Championship title after once more dishing up a dose of misery to the Wallabies at fortress Eden Park.

With the Springboks failing to beat Argentina by the 39-point margin required in Durban, it ensured the men in black retained the trophy, following their 40-14 thrashing of Australia on Saturday night.

A week after going so close to knocking over the men in black and keeping the Bledisloe Cup on the line, the Wallabies were this time blown away by Ian Foster’s side, in what was one of New Zealand’s best performances of the season.

Here’s how the world media reacted to the victory:

News.com.au

They’re laughing at us in New Zealand.

One step forward. Two steps back. Yet Again.

There was considerable optimism surrounding the Wallabies’ last-gasp defeat in Melbourne last week – but all the demons were waiting for the Wallabies in Auckland as the Kiwis cruised to a win that flattered the Wallabies with a last-minute try.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ardie Savea is all smiles during the All Blacks’ comprehensive win over the Wallabies at Eden Park on Saturday night.

Eden Park is a venue at which the All Blacks have not lost since 1994 and not to the Wallabies since 1986. Its dark magic doesn’t look like ending any time soon.

The pressure is building on Dave Rennie ahead of next year’s World Cup.

The Kiwi coach needs the Wallabies to produce results during the spring tour of Europe, beginning next month, or he faces the very real possibility of losing his position.

Christy Doran – Fox Sports

The Wallabies’ 36-year Eden Park hoodoo has continued, with the All Blacks making their trans-Tasman neighbours pay for a number of embarrassing mistakes by sealing an emphatic victory.

What is it about Eden Park that makes Wallabies sides self combust?

The Wallabies were horrible from start to finish, making 15 handling errors to the All Blacks’ six while also conceding two first-half yellow cards that had them chasing their tails from the outset.

Sam Whitelock’s men, meanwhile, showed the same precision and ruthlessness they displayed in 2019 where, with the Bledisloe Cup on the line, they recorded a thumping 36-0 blackout win.

On that night the All Blacks withstood an early raid from their rivals, but turnovers killed the Wallabies and once again there was a sense of deja vu on Saturday night in Auckland as those same mistakes came home to roost once more.

Nothing went right for Dave Rennie’s side – whose winning percentage has slumped to 37.9 from 29 tests in charge – where the wheels fell off after a gritty start.

Tom Decent – Sydney Morning Herald

In a case of same story, different year, the Wallabies produced another miserable performance at Eden Park that has intensified the heat on coach Dave Rennie.

Nine days after almost pulling off a sensational win in Melbourne, the Wallabies failed to score a try until the 59th minute in all too familiar fashion at a ground that has haunted Australian teams for decades.

The performance wasn’t as diabolical as last year’s 57-22 thumping at the same venue but it had an air of inevitability about it from the opening whistle.

Australia vowed to channel deep feelings of injustice into a big performance at Eden Park but New Zealand had the last laugh.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Dave Rennie’s record as Wallabies coach has dropped to a lowly 38% following another defeat to New Zealand.

Australia’s enthusiasm and accuracy just wasn’t up to scratch... decision-making, not effort, contributed to Australia’s downfall.

New Zealand won the collisions and kicked cleverly. Australia shot themselves in the foot by missing 29 tackles and turning the ball over 15 times.

Bernard Foley was serviceable at No 10 but New Zealand starved him of time and space.

Foley screamed in anger as he knocked on in the dying minutes, summing up the mood of his team-mates around him.

Under Rennie, the Wallabies have won one of nine tests against the All Blacks (one was a draw). His overall test record has dipped below 40 per cent, which is worse than any other Wallabies coach in the professional era.

Harri Thomas – The Telegraph

Crocodile Dundee was in the cinemas the last time Australia won at the All Blacks' Eden Park fortress and it is more than 20 years, and now 27 tests, since the Wallabies won anywhere on the old foe's territory.

It was a big ask for any Australian side – not least one which had been patched together after injuries plagued Dave Rennie's squad.

But after last week's fightback, a historic victory wasn't out of the realms of possibility – particularly given the All Blacks' chequered year which has included a first-ever series loss to Ireland on home turf.

In the end it was an easy victory for the hosts, the Wallabies showing continuous ill-discipline throughout.

The Wallabies looked tough and resolute before the match began, reprising their boomerang response to the All Blacks' haka, but the on-field reality failed to match this initial act of defiance.

Emblematic of this was the penalty try awarded to the All Blacks after the Australian pack dragged down a New Zealand maul as it drove towards the line.

The All Blacks came out on top in almost all set-pieces throughout the match, particularly at the scrum where tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax was a powerhouse.

Matt McIlraith – The Guardian

The former Wallabies captain Rocky Elsom wryly observed before a 2011 test at Eden Park that he had “never met any ghosts out there”, but there has certainly been a graveyard these past 36 years and it now has a new headstone.

While a try in the final moment by Jordan Petaia spared the Wallabies the ignominy of a record defeat at the Auckland ground, it was scant consolation for another ill-disciplined performance that reflected a side sorely lacking in composure and leadership.

The scoreline was indicative of a gap that is getting no narrower, given the average margin of success for New Zealand prior to this game stood at 18 points. The dispiriting nature of the performance, and the scoreline, suggests Australia are drifting further away.

Already ninth on the World Rugby rankings, down from sixth when Dave Rennie inherited the team, his success rate has now plunged to an absurd 38%, due in large part to a lack of discipline that sometimes defies belief. The Wallabies have conceded 22 yellow and red cards in the 29 tests on his watch.

Two again at Eden Park did not help although, such was the All Blacks’ superiority, it is doubtful the Wallabies could have stayed with them even if it had been 15 on 15 for the full 80 minutes.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Aaron Smith and the All Blacks had plenty to be happy with after a victory which clinched them the Rugby Championship.

To add salt to the Wallabies’ wounds, the damning statistical evidence confirms that, with six losses in less than 12 months the current edition of the All Blacks are the worst of the professional era – exceeding even the class of 1998 who lost five in a row.

If New Zealand’s motivation in the first Bledisloe test was to avoid becoming the side that lost the trophy after two decades of trans-Tasman supremacy, this mission was about ensuring they did not suffer a first defeat at Eden Park in 27 years, an unbeaten sequence made up of 45 wins and two draws.

The Springboks, needing to beat Argentina by at least 39 points, only managed a 38-21 victory in Durban. So New Zealand, for all their faltering form of late, claimed the trophy for the fifth time in six years.

For the All Blacks, while not removing the stains of the historic losses to Ireland and Argentina, the win at least allows Ian Foster’s side to level up their home record for the year to 50%. The final judgement on the season now rests on their November assignments, and most especially the trip to Twickenham, with a win over Eddie Jones’ England required to improve an unsatisfactory year.