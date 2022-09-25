Take Five: The big talking points out of the All Blacks’ win over Wallabies

After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

Should All Blacks coach Ian Foster feel melancholic about the failure to beat Ireland in July, he can reach for a polishing cloth to add a sheen to his treasure.

As he puts a shine on the Rugby Championship trophy and Bledisloe Cup, Foster can stare at his reflection to remind himself why he does this job.

When an All Blacks coach is guiding the team to victory, he's everyone's friend. It must be a pleasure to stroll into the local dairy to buy the milk, or a restaurant to enjoy a delicious fillet steak with a spiced tomato juice.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images All Blacks head coach Ian Foster celebrates after the 40-14 win over the Wallabies in Auckland.

If things go awry, such simple tasks could easily become a walk of shame. Harsh? No, not really. That's the way life is when you're the coach of arguably the most celebrated rugby team on the globe.

The engrossing story of the All Blacks in 2022 – so far, anyway – has been difficult to tear your eyes away from.

It started with the disappointing 2-1 series loss to the Irish, and was followed by the sacking of two assistants, John Plumtree and Brad Mooar, before Jason Ryan joined prior to the first two Rugby Championship games against the Springboks in South Africa.

Foster flew to the Republic with much on his mind: NZ Rugby CEO Mark Robinson refused to endorse Foster as head coach beyond the two tests against the Springboks, and when the All Blacks lost the first test 26-10 in Mbombela – their third consecutive defeat – you could almost hear the knives being sharpened as Crusaders coach Scott Robertson was told to be on standby.

Ellis Park in Johannesburg, of all places, became the promised land for Foster as the All Blacks produced a stunning 35-23 win at the famous stadium. A review was completed, the NZ Rugby board held a vote and Foster was retained.

Stuff All Blacks coach Ian Foster and assistant Joe Schmidt will get more time to work together during the tour of the northern hemisphere.

Foster also convinced ex-Ireland coach Joe Schmidt to widen his brief as selector to coach the attack through to the 2023 World Cup in France.

Yet the All Blacks, those wild things, weren't finished. Instead of celebrating still having Foster as their boss, they suffered a first-ever loss to Argentina in New Zealand.

The 25-18 loss in Christchurch was followed by a 53-3 runaway win against the same foe in Hamilton. And then, of course, the All Blacks escaped Sydney with a dramatic 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Sydney to keep the Bledisloe Cup.

And on Saturday night, they iced that success with a 40-14 victory at Eden Park in Auckland.

Next is the northern hemisphere tour of Japan, Wales, Scotland and England. First, there's the win at Eden Park to discuss, and the five key questions from it.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Centre Rieko Ioane embarks on a run against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

1. What was the key to the turnaround after nearly blowing it in Sydney?

The All Blacks’ defence was excellent.

By the time Folau Fainga'a had scored the first of the Wallabies first try, in the 59th minute, the All Blacks were already ahead 25-0. Jordan Petaia's five-pointer right on the final whistle was simply cosmetic damage for the home team.

The All Blacks had already completed an impressive shutdown of the threats posed by the Aussies by the time a subdued Petaia waltzed over under the crossbar.

In Sydney the New Zealanders' individual errors allowed the Aussies to almost steal a win after being down 31-13, but there was none of that nonsense in Auckland and loose forwards Rob Valetini and Pete Samu were far less prominent in the rematch.

This statistic is telling: the All Blacks missed just 10 tackles, compared to the Aussies' 29.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Sam Whitelock captained the All Blacks in the absence of the injured Sam Cane.

2. Who was the pick of the forwards?

Openside flanker Dalton Papali'i racked up 19 tackles, but it’s difficult to overlook the contribution of lock and captain Sam Whitelock.

If you watch Whitelock, he’s Mr Perpetual Motion. Given it was his 140th test since 2010, you would think he would show signs of the old engine being in need of an oil change.

Yet he rarely, if ever, slows to a walk. Whitelock kept banging into rucks until the final call.

Having led the team in the absence of the injured No 7 Sam Cane, the old head emphasised his value in multiple departments.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Jordie Barrett produced a powerful effort when he started at No 12 for the All Blacks.

3. How did Jordie Barrett perform in his first test start at second five-eighth?

Very good. To hear the Eden Park crowd erupt with delight with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck finally took the field with about 10 minutes remaining must have been humbling for the ex-NRL star.

You feel for RTS, because having to watch Barrett make such a fine job of playing in the midfield must have sent his anxiety levels through the roof.

Given David Havili, Jack Goodhue, Anton Lienert-Brown and Quinn Tupaea were injured, and RTS still couldn't get a start, you do have to wonder where he fits into Foster's plans.

Back to Barrett: he made metres over the advantage line, poor Bernard Foley copped it, and was brave on defence. More could be seen of him in the No 12 spot.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The All Blacks celebrate during the 40-14 win over the Wallabies in Auckland.

4. Can the All Blacks get better?

Yes. Remember Scott Barrett, Shannon Frizell and Cane didn't play because of injuries.

All will be on board for the northern hemisphere tour. It may still be too optimistic to say it's all coming together for Foster, given the yo-yo form of the All Blacks this year that seems a risk, but the gloomy clouds that drifted across the landscape earlier in the season appear to be shifting on.

The more time the players have under Ryan and Schmidt, the better the performances could be. That's the plan anyway.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Australia head coach Dave Rennie was unable to win back the Bledisloe Cup, again.

5. Why are victories over the Wallabies always so sweet?

Given the cynical way Darcy Swain injured Tupaea in Sydney, the All Blacks were frothing for the rematch.

While Swain wasn't involved, due to suspension, his actions didn't reflect well on him or his team. The Aussies maintain his nasty ruck clean-out of the midfielder wasn't intentional, but such things should be rubbed out of the game.

Teams remember these things. The Aussies copped the backlash.