From chumps to champs, Ian Foster savours an important All Blacks turnaround

After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

As Ian Foster wrapped up a tumultuous Rugby Championship campaign on the Sunday after the night before at the All Blacks’ waterfront Auckland hotel, the trophy they had just clinched a few short hours ago sat tantalisingly within touching distance – no longer metaphorical, but actual.

That the All Blacks grabbed, on consecutive match nights, the Bledisloe Cup and, eventually, the Rugby Championship trophy (once the South Africans fell short of their tough goal in Durban in the wee smalls) completed an end to a domestic campaign that was equal parts satisfying, relieving and defining for a national coach who doesn’t need reminding about how fine the lines are in international sport.

Just minutes separated Foster from an inglorious end to his All Blacks coaching career at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in mid-August, when his team trailed the Boks 23-21, a man down and on the brink of a fourth consecutive defeat for the year. The New Zealanders responded with a withering two-try finish in the final seven minutes to not only save their coach’s bacon, but revive their season.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff All Blacks coach Ian Foster: ‘To do it from behind the 8-ball … it’s not the way we wanted, but it’s very satisfying.’

Six weeks later and here was the coach reflecting on a finish that saw them win four of their last five Rugby Championship matches – the last three on the bounce, concluding with Saturday’s 40-14 demolition of the Wallabies – to tuck away an eighth title in 10 years since the competition expanded to four teams.

Foster will take your Mbombela, your Christchurch and even your Melbourne (where everyone knows a 39-37 victory was a defeat in all but name), and he’ll raise you Jo’burg, Hamilton and Saturday night’s Eden Park finale that showed the All Blacks back to their very best. It’s been that sort of a year: every diip has seemingly been countered by a rise, ever since July’s historic implosion against the Irish.

“It’s very special,” reflected the coach on Sunday. “It’s been a different journey to other Rugby Championships we’ve won. To do it from behind the 8-ball at the start … it’s not the way we wanted, but it’s very satisfying. I'm really proud of the effort the boys have put in.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images All Blacks skipper Sam Whitelock put in a big shift in the championship-clinchign victory at Eden park.

Amid all the doom and gloom that surrounded so much of this campaign, some real cast-iron positives have emerged, says Foster. In no particular order he has refreshed his front row, added steel to a pack that looked to be flagging last November, found a level of consistency in his defence and some attacking spark, if not always the finishing touches.

“In life you don’t know what it’s going to chuck at you,” added Foster. “You can only deal with the situation you’re in and no one can walk in those shoes but yourself. What have we learnt? That under pressure we stay tight, under pressure we’ve sought solutions that have made us uncomfortable at times, but the goal is to get the performance right.”

And then Foster added an important rejoinder.

“There is still quite a bit left in this tank. We saw that even last night. The building blocks are nice, but there are still a lot of finishing touches we’re not quite getting right. But what a great spot to be in.

“It’s up to us to make sure they're areas we can now tidy up. Some of the conversion rates in our line-breaks, for example, and I was disappointed we let them back on the scorecard in that last 10 minutes … they’re small things but could be important things in 12 months’ time.”

In terms of gains made, Foster listed match understanding, set piece, ball-carrying and defence as some areas where significant progress was achieved.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane enjoyed a busy night on his home track as the All Blacks rolled the Wallabies 40-14.

“We’re still not an 80-minute team, and that requires a mental approach where we’re just a little more relentless,” he added. “But we’ve seen signs we’re going upwards in that area.”

Then came the prods for personal reflection. The man so many wanted to go, is not only still there, but thriving. Had he proved a point?

“Ttake the word ‘you’ and make it a ‘we’,” he nodded. “We’ve proven to ourselves we can climb through adversity – and there will be more to come. I’m just proud of the way the team dealt with the pressure of not performing to the level we wanted and haven’t sulked about it, and just got into work.

“As a coach you grow through experience. It’s hard to explain sometimes the journey a team is taking and changes they are making. Sometimes you’ve just got to go do it. It’s satisfying where we’re at but there are more ladders to climb.”

It’s why November becomes “vital” added Foster. There will be a couple of weeks recovery for most of the squad (around a dozen will return to their provinces for game-time), with the touring group to be named in a fortnight, with a three-day camp in Nelson prior to departure for Japan. The full group will make that trip.

“We’ll go a little bit fresher than in the past, and that’s a deliberate strategy,” added Foster. “We want to get stuck into this tour and it’s important we finish in a position where we’ve got a really clear picture of what we want to do, because next year is pretty thin with just five tests before the World Cup.”

Not so long ago France 23 looked a forlorn prospect. Now the All Blacks bound towards it with a decided spring in their step.