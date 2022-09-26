Rugby Championship: All Blacks in full cry will not frighten Europe's best

After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

OPINION: As dramatic as their win in Johannesburg last month, and it didn't look as emphatic on the scoreboard as the 50-plus point pasting of Argentina, but New Zealand's 40-14 triumph against Australia was the day the men in black rediscovered their old magic.

There was thumping efficiency up front and clarity behind the scrum. Saturday's match in Auckland petered out, as New Zealand sealed the Rugby Championship, but there was enough of the old All Blacks to remind their critics that here is a team capable of beating any side in the world on their day.

A warning: it wouldn't be wise to be overexcited with the dominant display of their pack. France and even England will present the All Blacks with more problems than a ramshackle, injury-ridden set of Wallaby forwards.

However, some of their back play was brilliant. No side would have fancied facing the Barrett brothers in tandem, with Jordie stepping up to inside centre and Beauden wearing his brother's more usual full-back jersey.

There was no luck in the way they carved open Australia but it took some rotten misfortune to Ian Foster's usual inside centres to find this balance. David Havili was unavailable because of a head injury. He was replaced in Melbourne by the second-choice No 12, Quinn Tupaea, who is out for the rest of the season after rupturing his left knee ligaments later in the game.

The previously untried option was to shift the rock-solid full back, Jordie Barrett, to No 12, and start Beauden at 15, where he played in the 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by England. This time, with Richie Mo'unga pulling the strings from fly half, it worked a treat. Jordie is a lump, and a quick one at that. He ran straight and true. Mo'unga was always advancing on to the next phase. In defensive situations, he was well-placed to take the role of second clearing boot on the rare occasions that Australia pressurised the fly half. On top of his running and kicking game, his distribution was excellent.

The new 10-12 axis was a success in its own right but the ambling genius that Beauden added from the back redefined the All Blacks' attacking threat. When he ran, it was elusively, an extra metre of speed in the wide channels to divert Australia and create more space for the outside centre, Rieko Ioane. But it was the touch and timing of his passes, and the creativity of his kicking game, that caused Australia such problems.From No 15 he pops up wherever he wants in attack. The dual purpose 15-10 was too much for the Wallabies to handle. It was no coincidence that Will Jordan was back to his best, trailing into the midfield from the right wing to gather the subtlest of Beauden Barrett kicks and score the most breathtaking of tries.

Beauden has been ineffective at fly half. He has seemed rushed. But at full back he was able to utilise his undoubted rugby genius, either to open Australia up with his passing or stretching them all over the field with a kicking game that found space, kick after kick. There wasn't an aimless boot of the ball.

A few weeks ago, I considered the dual purpose roles of a No 10 and 15 with a full back, Gloucester's Santiago Carreras, stepping up to No 10 and being one of the success stories of the Rugby Championship's early rounds. On Saturday, the same principle was put into practice; this time with the fly half shifting to full back.

If Foster, the head coach, sticks to this 10, 12, 15 mix, New Zealand are dangerous. But there is no guarantee that he will not revert to Havili, his first-choice inside centre, when available.

Foster's selection and his team's consistency (perhaps the one linked to the other) leaves you thinking that the 2022 Rugby Championship winners have it in them to beat any side, yet any number of other teams could beat them. Ireland, Argentina and South Africa have all prevailed against them, and Australia beat them bar a dubious piece of refereeing.

Delightful as it was to see the Kiwi backs in full cry on Saturday, there is no point pretending that Australia were anything other than shambolic - a spent force. The intensity of the international game takes a toll in such a tournament. Fully fit, the Wallabies are not to be underestimated but they lack the strength in depth to win the Rugby Championship or, for that matter, the World Cup.

The same comment applies to Argentina. Victory in New Zealand, a win at home against the Wallabies and a competitive effort against South Africa was creditable but by full-time on Saturday the South African pack were destroying them on their way to a 38-21 win.

From the series win against Scotland through to the Durban demolition, we have witnessed a Puma pack struggling to live with the best. Like Australia, they can provide dangerous one-off opposition but they have no hope of going all the way in France.

As for South Africa, they have some of the best tight forwards in the world, a ferocious defence and some dangerous runners in the back three. But they have struggled to control proceedings from No 8 to 10 all year.

From Jasper Wiese through to the often injured Handre Pollard, the world champions are short of men to shape and control a test match. If international rugby is to be turned upside down in France 2023, you would fancy a strong showing by Europe in the autumn internationals.

