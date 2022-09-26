Analysing Ian Foster's champion All Blacks: Crisis averted or cracks papered over?

Aaron Smith enjoys another Rugby Championship triumph by the All Blacks over the Wallabies at Eden Park.

ANALYSIS: Winners are grinners, for sure. And the All Blacks were certainly happy campers after they turned their sow’s ear of a season into a silk purse by the end of the Rugby Championship. Crisis averted, normal service resumed. Right?

Well, not so quick. This is sport – international rugby – and behind every scoreline, every points table, lies a story. And behind this apparently successful Rugby Championship campaign by Ian Foster’s men – their eighth title in the 10 years this competition has been in existence – lies a tale with such an assortment of twists and turns, and pivotal, plot-changing moments that all is assuredly not what it seems.

SKY SPORT After a last-gasp win in Melbourne, the All Blacks triumphed with ease over the Wallabies in Auckland.

Yes, the All Blacks got the job done in the end, finishing with three straight victories to outlast the Springboks in the chase for the championship. And from where they were heading into the second week of their visit to South Africa in early August, staring down the barrel of four straight defeats on the back of July’s historic home series loss to Ireland, well, it truly has been some sort of a turnaround.

Credit where it is due, and all that.

But two pivotal moments within two tests stand out as Sliding Doors-type junctures that, had they gone the other way, as they easily could have, it is a different sort of story we are writing right now.

The first came, of course, at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, where Foster’s All Blacks dug their way out of a massive hole late in an absorbing contest to not only save the coach’s job – make no mistake, he was gone had the Springboks hung on to a 23-21 lead, a man up, with eight minutes remaining – but revive their flagging season.

The second occurred a few weeks back in Melbourne where, for all intents and purposes, the Wallabies were robbed of a famous comeback victory by a quirky and unprecedented decision by referee Mathieu Raynal to punish the home team for time-wasting, enabling the All Blacks to scramble an unlikely 39-37 Bledisloe-clinching triumph.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Winners are grinners: The All Blacks wrapped up the Rugby Championship with three straight victories.

Either one of those turns into an All Blacks defeat, and it is a different tale we are weaving as you read this. They lose in Jo’burg, Scott Robertson is almost certainly coaching right now, attempting a rebuild from the rubble of six defeats in their previous seven tests. They lose in Melbourne (from 18 up into the final quarter), and there is no Rugby Championship, maybe not even a Bledisloe, and we are still talking about this team’s puzzling inability to string together consecutive performances.

But all’s well that ends well, they say, and it certainly finished on a positive note as the All Blacks bookended that wobbly Melbourne victory with standout performances against Argentina in Hamilton and the Wallabies in Auckland that highlighted what a dominant team they can still be when they have their ducks in order.

So, what to make of it all?

This team is definitely still very much a work in progress. If they are to be genuine contenders in France next year, with that brutal quarterfinal draw, they are going to have to be significantly better. That is a given.

Consistency remains a concern. They played well only every second match through the championship, and in between had some real low points. And, as Foster noted at his Sunday debrief, they are not yet the “80-minute team” he would like. “That requires a mental approach to our game where we are more relentless than what we are,” he noted, highlighting the frequent, frustrating headspace lapses.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Caleb Clarke was again strong on the carry for the All Blacks against the Wallabies in their Eden Park finale.

Other aspects could be better. They left an awful lot of line-breaks unconverted (Rieko Ioane the most frustrating reoffender), their ability to cope with the rush defence (exposed by Ireland in July) remains a work in progress and their efforts at the breakdown, and around delivering consistently crisp front-foot ball, still have to improve.

But there have been strides taken, especially when you think back to those two tests to finish last November and then the Irish reality check in July.

The refresh of the front row has been huge. Samisoni Taukei’aho has been the find of the year, and probably the best performer, and it is worth noting that neither Ethan de Groot nor Tyrel Lomax were in the first July squad. Now they are established starters and getting better by the week.

The driving maul work, set-piece execution and carrying has all got better in a pack that has finally found its feet, and in the backs the attack execution, kicking variations and line-break creation have all taken a step up. Defence has mostly been better too, with the exception of the Marvel misfire, and some mental strength has been shown through a challenging campaign (think the end-game execution at Ellis Park, the clutch finish in Melbourne, the efficiency of Eden Park).

Make no mistake, the coaching additions of Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt have helped immensely. Foster has the help he so desperately required.

There have been some personal success stories too on top of the young front-rowers – Sam Whitelock has been re-energised, Scott Barrett has emerged as a cornerstone of the pack and Ardie Savea has continued to inspire with his unerring brilliance.

In the backs, Richie Mo’unga has re-emerged as the No 10 du jour, Jordie Barrett has become a real difference-maker in multiple positions, Caleb Clarke re-ignited his test career, Ioane reminded us of his X-factor (if not his decision-making prowess) and Will Jordan has continued to build sporadically.

But there is a lot more to do. They are not yet at the level of France and Ireland, and probably not England and South Africa at their best. It is why the November tour shapes as a critical next step. Wales, Scotland and England on consecutive weekends will provide important measuring sticks.

“It is vital,” declared Foster. “We really want to get stuck into this tour because it is important we finish it in a position where we have got a really clear picture of what we want to do [for the World Cup].”

The All Blacks teetered on the brink in 2022. They replaced two assistants and very nearly sacked their head coach. Refreshed their front row. And by the end of the Rugby Championship it appeared they had regained their equilibrium.

But that work must continue. The Rugby Championship is one thing – the World Cup another altogether.

All Blacks Rugby Championship - 1st: Played 6, won 4, lost 2, 19pts. Scored 195, conceded 128.

Results: Lost to South Africa (Mbombela) 10-26; beat South Africa (Johannesburg) 35-23; lost to Argentina (Christchurch) 18-25; beat Argentina (Hamilton) 53-3; beat Australia (Melbourne) 39-37; beat Australia (Auckland) 40-14.