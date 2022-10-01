All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea eyeing 'pretty daunting' nine-month knee rehab

All Blacks midfielder Quinn Tupaea admits the nine-month rehabilitation from his knee injuries is already a “pretty daunting” prospect, as much in the mental stakes as the physical.

The 23-year-old has spoken publicly for the first time since suffering ruptures to both the MCL and ACL in his left leg thanks to the ugly cleanout from Wallabies lock Darcy Swain in the Bledisloe Cup opener in Melbourne on September 15.

Tupaea made a deal with Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine not to talk about Swain, and the resulting six-week ban handed his way, but opened up on the pain he felt at the time at Marvel Stadium, as well as the tough road ahead to next year’s World Cup.

Scott Barbour/Photosport Quinn Tupaea is facing nine months on the sideline after rupturing both his MCL and ACL in his left knee.

“I went to jackal, and thought I'd won a penalty, heard the whistle go, and then I just felt a bit of force hit my knee from the side,” Tupaea recalled to Newstalk ZB on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Black Fern Kendra Reynolds savours World Cup dream: 'I’m an emotional person but just as aggressive'

* 'Couldn’t be happier': Gemma and Richie McCaw share baby joy

* NPC: Hawke's Bay eye quarterfinal with 25-17 win over Tasman in Napier



“It actually hurt quite a bit, and when I got up to test it myself, my knee just sort of collapsed inwards... I've done my MCL before [in a six-week sidelined stint for the Chiefs in 2021] so I sort of knew what it felt like. I just knew straight away.”

But earlier this week Tupaea then got the dreaded news of his rehab time going from three months to nine months after scans then later showed ACL damage as well, and that has ruled him out of the entire Super Rugby Pacific season next year with the Chiefs, robbing him crucial game time to impress the selectors ahead of the World Cup, starting on September 8.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge for myself,” Tupaea, who goes under the knife on Friday, told Newstalk ZB.

“Nine months is a long time, but it sort of gives me a few months of rugby next year with the Mooloos, hopefully, and then giving myself the best chance of making that World Cup squad is a massive motivator for myself as well.

“If I’m fit and healthy, and playing some good rugby, then it’s always a possibility. But you’ve got to earn your spot every year, and especially in a World Cup year, it’s not going to be an easy task.”

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Quinn Tupaea gets assisted from the field during the Bledisloe Cup opener in Melbourne.

Tupaea is expecting to lean on the support of his partner, along with his family who live close by in his Hamilton home town, and particularly mental skills coaches Gilbert Enoka (All Blacks) and Aaron Walsh (Chiefs) during his time out of the game.

“I think that’ll be very important for the next nine months as well, because I’m guessing there’s going to be some pretty tough times,” he said.

“Especially over the summer break, I don’t think I’m allowed to go swimming in December, January, or walk on sand. So it’s going to be tough, those sort of things, mentally. Just staring down the barrel of a nine-month injury’s already pretty daunting.

“I’ve spoken to pretty much everyone in the [All Blacks] management. They're right behind me, they're pretty gutted for me, I think everyone's pretty gutted for me. They've got all the resources that I need.

"I've had an overwhelming amount of messages and support... from the New Zealand public in general. I think, how it happened, everyone sort of felt sorry for me or something. But it's been cool to get a lot of support from the rugby community.”