Take Five: The burning questions ahead of All Blacks’ northern tour squad selection

Anton Lienert-Brown has made it back ont he field int he nick of time to be considered for the tour north.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will on Sunday unveil his squad to head north to take on Japan, Wales, Scotland and England to round out what has so far been a rollercoaster year.

Despite four defeats already – leaving Foster just one more loss off matching the worst season since the game turned professional – the All Blacks finished the Rugby Championship strongly with three straight victories to tuck away the title, as well as the Bledisloe for a 20th straight year.

That should see the coach stick closely to the group that got the job done when he names a group expected to number 35. Still, there are always talking points, and Stuff senior rugby scribes Marc Hinton and Richard Knowler tackle the big issues ahead of Foster’s announcement.

Has Damian McKenzie done enough to squeeze into the mix for this trip?

Marc Hinton: Possibly the most interesting aspect of this squad. Do they run with D-Mac or Stephen Perofeta as 10/15 cover. McKenzie filled this role until his departure for Japan and now he’s back, it’s a moot point whether he has done enough in a slightly tepid NPC campaign to earn the recall. That said, Perofeta, with the sum total of 1 minute and change off the bench against Argentina, needs game-time in the international arena, and he’s unlikely to get much in the top squad. Maybe a trip with the ABs XV serves the young playmaker best.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Damian McKenzie hopes to vault from a finals campaign with Waikato back into the All Blacks.

Richard Knowler: I would take him, which would be bad luck for Perofeta, who has had only that minute or so at the death in Christchurch. That was a reflection of the All Blacks' erratic form, rather than anything the player has done. Had the All Blacks not flopped in that test, Perofeta may have started in Hamilton a week later. But, right now, he may have to be patient. McKenzie, with 40 test caps, can play No 10 or fullback, and even on the wing if required. He's worth taking.

Has anyone impressed enough in the NPC to knock on Ian Foster's door loudly enough to be heard?

Hinton: Tasman and Moana Pasifika midfield powerhouse Levi Aumua has been carving it up, and with his multiple eligibility (Samoan father, Fijian mother) there could be a temptation to capture him. But the All Blacks midfield looks pretty crowded, so maybe a trip with the second-stringers serves him best. Shaun Stevenson has played well at fullback for Harbour , and young Canterbury hooker George Bell has also impressed. Might be a similar story for them.

Knowler: Go straight to the All Blacks XV squad, boys. Men like hooker Asafo Aumua, who scored four tries during Wellington's 64-31 win over Counties-Manukau last weekend, will aim to use that team to slingshot their way back into the All Blacks ahead of the World Cup. It's hard to see Foster ditching the incumbents from a squad that helped deliver the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship.

Do you expect Anton Lienert-Brown to slot back into the midfield mix after limited NPC time?

Hinton: I surely do, providing he comes through whatever NPC playoff time he is able to muster. It’s been a long haul back for the linchpin and Foster will want to get him back into the mix as quickly as possible. Quinn Tupaea’s injury also opens a slot nicely. His big challenge will be breaking up the starting midfield of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane.

Knowler: Yes. With Tupaea and Jack Goodhue injured, Lienert-Brown is too good to leave behind. He adds value on and off the park, and his ability to play in both midfield positions, mature decision-making and experience shouldn't be left in New Zealand.

SKY SPORT Sir John Kirwan and Mils Muliaina both go to bat for Jordie Barrett as All Blacks No 12 going forward.

Is Jordie Barrett now the first-choice No 12 or is it still a work in progress?

Hinton: A bit of both. Foster will surely continue on with the power-packed Barrett-Ioane pairing after its resounding success at Eden Park. But it’s also something he will still be assessing, given its infancy. The fact it allows him to start Beauden Barrett at fullback also ticks another box, so they’re surely pencilled in as starters. There’s something about Lienert-Brown as the impact man that appeals too.

Knowler: It's the latter for me. Barrett was outstanding against the Wallabies, but that shouldn't be a reason to overlook the skill and knowledge of Lienert-Brown (assuming he goes) and Havili for the tests up north. Remember, the forwards were outstanding against the Aussies, and the domino effect for the backline enabled Barrett to prosper.

What's the most interesting selection in what should be a pretty settled squad?

Hinton: Third halfback. Folau Fakatava seemed to lose favour through the southern hemisphere tests, so, similar to Perofeta, do they look to restart him via Leon MacDonald’s national XV and bring in, say, Brad Weber as the extra No 9? Third hooker is also interesting. Has Asafo Aumua done enough, or does Dane ‘the sledger’ Coles hold on to his spot?

Knowler: I can't go past the Roger Tuivasa-Sheck show. He has to tour, and If he starts on the wing or in midfield, I don't care. Just get him on the park. There's so much potential waiting to be unleashed, and his public declaration he's sticking with rugby was to be admired. That said plenty about his willingness to succeed with the All Blacks.