What's Ian Foster's big call? Damian McKenzie v Stephen Perofeta for All Blacks tour

Damian McKenzie has done his time in the NPC, now it’s all about whether he can make the cut for the All Blacks tour.

Anton-Lienert Brown will be back, and the chief talking point looks to be whether Waikato team-mate Damian McKenzie joins him on the comeback trail with the All Blacks on their four-test northern tour to round out the rollercoaster ride that has been 2022.

If you were a betting man, perhaps a fiver on incumbent Stephen Perofeta to hold his spot as the backup at both 10 and 15 (what has he done wrong, after all?), with McKenzie instructed to earn his way back via the alternate avenue of Leon MacDonald’s All Blacks XV. But it’s a close call, for sure.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will unveil his touring squad on Sunday for tests against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England, and all indications are it will be a pretty familiar group as he sticks almost exclusively with the players that eventually got the job done in the Rugby Championship with those three straight victories to finish on.

1 NEWS Nic Gill brought up his 200th test in charge last week after a career spanning over 20 years - a time span that has seen him train, and measure, many of the game's best.

Given that Foster is fast running out of tests to fine-tune World Cup preparations, it’s unlikely he takes any risks with the men he takes north – set to number around 36. In other words, expect “bolters” to be in short supply as the coach continues to build a familiarity and rhythm with his top group.

Remember, the All Blacks have yet to post back-to-back convincing performances in 2022 where their record stands at a stark 5-4. For all their trophy success at the tail end of the championship, they’ve still intertwined quality hitouts with major missteps. Even Foster admits consistency has been their main failing thus far.

But there is likely to be room for a new (or old) face or two, with long-term injuries to midfielders Quinn Tupaea and Jack Goodhue creating openings in the backline mix, and maybe some close decisions in spots such as third halfback and hooker.

One thing seems certain: experienced midfielder Lienert-Brown will be ushered back into black, providing everything goes according to plan in his long-awaited return from a dislocated shoulder in Sunday’s NPC quarterfinal against Bay of Plenty, and any provincial opportunities that may follow.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Stephen Perofeta has had to bide his time in the All Blacks environment behind an accomplished group at 10 and 15.

That’s a no-brainer. The 27-year-old 56-test midfielder is an important All Black, on and off the field, and Foster will be ultra-keen to get him back into the daily hum of test life, and assess where he best fits the team that has emerged in 2022.

McKenzie’s selection is more problematic, even though the 40-test utility has been part of the national setup since 2016 and has long been considered a valuable backline utility.

He hasn’t recaptured premium form since his return from a playing stint in Japan, and he essentially competes with a younger version of himself in the form of the slick Perofeta who also covers 10 and 15, also has impressive footwork and game-changing ability, and is the incumbent backup.

Foster’s decision is helped by having the All Blacks XV with their pair of second-tier internationals as an alternate avenue. It essentially allows the coach, who will also select that group, to use it as his development arm, and assess other contenders there.

It’s possible he could squeeze both Perofeta and McKenzie into his main touring group, given the fact regular fullback Jordie Barrett is now essentially part of the midfield, but that might be a luxury he resists.

Dropping Perofeta would be harsh, given he’s only played about 90 seconds in the dying moments of the abysmal defeat to Argentina in Christchurch. Maybe Foster decides a start against Japan en route to the UK ticks the game experience box, and McKenzie is challenged to excel for the second-stringers.

Whatever way it plays, it will be a coin-toss call.

The other positions where Foster and his selectors might have wrestled a bit would be at third halfback and hooker. Do they persevere with youngster Folau Fakatava, or direct him to gain valuable experience with the XV? Brad Weber is a capable alternative. And similarly has the dynamic Asafo Aumua done enough with some brilliant NPC form to unseat veteran Dane Coles? Another intriguing decision.

All will be made clear on Sunday when Foster unveils his touring group.

Possible All Blacks squad:

Forwards: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, George Bower, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Ofa Tuungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett, Sam Cane (capt), Ardie Savea, Shannon Frizell, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Hoskins Sotutu.

Backs: Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo’unga, Beauden Barrett, Stephen Perofeta, David Havili, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Braydon Ennor, Jordie Barrett, Calab Clarke, Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Leicester Fainga’anuku.

Tour schedule (NZT): October 29: v Japan, National Stadium, Tokyo. November 6: v Wales, Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Nov 14: v Scotland, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Nov 21: v England, Twickenham, London.