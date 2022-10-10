All Blacks' predictable squad for northern tour shouldn't camouflage big job ahead

The ABs coach has named the squad for the northern tour.

Richard Knowler is a senior reporter for Stuff.

OPINION: Ian Foster had the luxury of switching into cruise control when punching names into the spaces for this All Blacks squad.

Surprises? None. If Anton Lienert-Brown had been omitted from the 35-strong group for the northern tour, it might have given us something to squawk about.

Instead, All Blacks coach Foster and fellow selectors Joe Schmidt and Jason Ryan opted to keep the faith with just 11 months remaining until the World Cup.

With an All Blacks XV squad to be revealed Monday, and scheduled to play matches against an Ireland A team and the Barbarians up north, Foster had another reason not to grab a young thruster just so he can look at how he copes in a high-pressure environment.

The All Blacks XV squad, which he promised would be a mixture of experienced old heads and promising talent, gives Foster additional options while on the road.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Joe Schmidt, Ian Foster and Jason Ryan have selected a predictable All Blacks squad for the tour of the northern hemisphere.

If he feels the need to bring in an injury replacement, he won't need to go far. Later, in consultation with All Blacks XV coach Leon MacDonald, Foster can discuss which players should be watched during Super Rugby Pacific next year and, perhaps, be tagged as potential World Cup contenders.

With this All Blacks squad, Foster has rewarded the men who sent the Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship trophies to the engraver with instructions to get busy.

The hard work, in essence, was completed by these players during one of the craziest white knuckle rides for the All Blacks in recent memory.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images John Plumtree (left) and Brad Mooar were sacked by Ian Foster after the All Blacks lost the Ireland series 2-1 in July.

At the end of it, Foster emerged victorious. But not before there was bloodletting; he sacked assistants John Plumtree and Brad Mooar after the 2-1 series loss to Ireland, and was then forced to convince NZ Rugby why he shouldn't go the same way after a loss and win in the matches against the Springboks.

Battered, but defiant, Foster now prepares for the final leg of a season that has proved exasperating and exhilarating in equal measure. Consistency hasn't been one of the All Blacks' finest attributes this year.

Few, however, could gripe about the squad chosen for the tests against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England.

Gary Carr/Photosport Anton Lienert-Brown (left) will return from a serious shoulder injury to join the All Blacks on tour.

Midfielder Lienert-Brown, who represented Waikato for 46 minutes during the 34-27 loss to Bay of Plenty in the NPC quarterfinal on Sunday, hasn’t played a test in 2022 because he has been recovering from a seriously busted shoulder.

He's earned enough credits to be picked.

With Quinn Tupaea and Jack Goodhue injured, Lienert-Brown will do much more than just plug a gap. He shapes a certainty for the World Cup in France, barring injury or poor form.

The same can't be said for Waikato team-mate and 40-test All Black Damian McKenzie, who has been at the back of the feedlot since electing to skip Super Rugby Pacific to play in Japan. The first five-eighth now shapes as a certainty for the All Blacks XV.

Foster says Stephen Perofeta, the third-string No 10 in the All Blacks squad behind Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett, deserves a chance to build on the one measly minute he got off the bench during the shock loss to Argentina in Christchurch.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has played his last two games for Auckland on the right wing. But he has been named in the midfield in the All Blacks squad.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be the big story of the tour.

He certainly would have had his name in bold headlines, for the wrong reasons, if left behind in New Zealand. RTS deserves one start - at least - on tour.

The question for Foster is whether he provides that opportunity in the midfield or the wing, where he has started the last two games for Auckland.

It's a pity the All Blacks won't play Ireland in Dublin, given what unfolded in New Zealand in July. No chance for revenge, there.

Yet Foster will take his men on this journey with the aim of settling old scores. England, the team who belted the All Blacks out of the 2019 World Cup semifinal in Yokohama, will be waiting.

It will be the first time they have met since that infamous result.

The Eddie Jones-coached England team has had its share of problems in recent years. Like Foster, Jones knows the score.

Both have plenty to prove.