Leicester Fainga'anuku needs chance to revive All Blacks test career in Japan

Richard Knowler is a senior sports reporter at Stuff

OPINION: It seems an eternity since Leicester Fainga'anuku introduced himself to defenders in Super Rugby Pacific by using them as carpets to wipe his feet.

The wing's 10 tries in the competition ensured he was the joint top try-scorer along with Crusaders team-mates Will Jordan and Sevu Reece, a notable achievement, but it was Fainga'anuku's ability to use his body as a machine of destruction and create line breaks that proved memorable.

His selection in the All Blacks squad after the triumph over the Blues in the final in Auckland wasn't a shock: it was warranted.

Things didn't go well. Fainga'anuku started the first two tests against Ireland, receiving a yellow card in the second in Dunedin before being replaced by Jordan in the 50th minute.

Then, nothing. Fainga'anuku was dropped by coach Ian Foster for the third and deciding test in Wellington, and remained in No Man's Land throughout the Rugby Championship.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku hasn’t played for the All Blacks since the second test against Ireland in Dunedin on July 9.

Foster, having kept the majority of his squad intact since the first one he named with now-absent fellow selectors Grant Fox and John Plumtree before the Ireland series, still rates Fainga'anuku.

The finisher, who has also proved capable at centre for the Crusaders in recent seasons, was on Sunday named in the 35-man squad named for the tour of Japan, Wales, Scotland and England.

He now needs more minutes in the All Blacks jersey. Fainga'anuku isn’t without fellow guests in this department.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku runs through drills during a training session at Kerikeri Rugby Ground on June 24.

Backs Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Stephen Perofeta, Folau Fakatava and Braydon Ennor have also spent the majority of the season as tourists, forcing a display of the stiff upper lips when the match-day 23s hae been revealed.

Had the All Blacks not been so erratic, Foster could have been more expansive with his selections. But he was more worried about self-preservation after the 2-1 series loss to Ireland.

Then, even when NZ Rugby decided not to jettison him after a loss and win in South Africa, the All Blacks suffered a shock defeat to Argentina in Christchurch. That ruined any chance Fainga'anuku and co had of being recalled for the re-match in Hamilton a week later.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Leicester Fainga'anuku has made 2 test appearances for the All Blacks. He will hope to get a start against Japan in Tokyo on October 29.

Even when the Bledisloe Cup was retained in Melbourne, a controversial decision by French referee Mathieu Raynal to overturn a penalty to the Wallabies opened the door for Jordie Barrett to score the match-winner, Foster was never going to tinker with his top XV.

He was gunning for the championship title, and apart from naming Tuivasa-Sheck in the reserves and giving him a run late in the contest, Foster ignored the fringe members of the squad.

Now he has to release the shackles.

Andrew Cornaga Folau Fakatava has been named on the bench, with Brad Weber named to start for Hawke’s Bay against Tasman.

The first test of the upcoming tour, against Japan in Tokyo on October 29, has to be the circuit breaker.

The starting backline should feature Fakatava, Perofeta, Tuivasa-Sheck, Ennor and Fainga'anuku at the National Stadium, and Foster's instructions should be clear.

If they are patient, selfless and remain clear-headed against a Japan team that will try to play at a crazy speed under the guidance of Kiwi coaches Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown, Foster should guarantee them maximum minutes.

Why not? If ever there was a case of quid pro quo, this is it. These young men have repeatedly participated in trainings as the "opposition'', kept their heads down and waited for their chance.

Foster has also indicated that after the test in Tokyo, a number of fringe players may join the All Blacks XV squad.

It makes sense. Their immediate goal, though, will be to start in Tokyo. They deserve that.