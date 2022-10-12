The All Blacks who can revive their test careers on NZ XV northern tour

Patrick Tuipulotu, who will captain the All Blacks XV on the northern tour, will be hoping to rejuvenate his All Blacks career with the World Cup looming.

Richard Knowler

OPINION: Patrick Tuipulotu could be tempted to stare towards the east, and wonder what the future holds when he lands in Dublin with the All Blacks XV squad to play Ireland A on November 5.

He may not be the only member of the group to cast a wistful look in the direction of mainland Europe.

With less than a year remaining until the World Cup in France, the 28 members of the All Blacks XV squad have been offered a golden opportunity to prove why they're worthy of consideration for All Blacks coach Ian Foster's squad for the tournament.

Reputations may be enhanced, or otherwise, as captain and lock Tuipulotu leads the team against Ireland A and the Barbarians in London on November 13, before returning home to begin preparations for Super Rugby Pacific.

The second-tier squad, coached by Leon MacDonald but picked by the All Blacks selectors, offers Foster additional options prior to beginning work on the framework of the squad he hopes will win the Webb Ellis Cup.

Foster will also work with the leading contenders for that tournament when he takes a 35-man All Blacks squad to the northern hemisphere to play Japan, Wales, Scotland and England.

But things can change.

Injuries, illness, loss of form and suspension could result in incumbent All Blacks diving out of contention, while red-hot performances in Super Rugby Pacific may also force Foster to reconsider his selections.

There will be winners, and losers. Here are 5 contenders from the All Blacks XV that are trying to stake an early claim for a place in Foster's World Cup squad.

Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport. Patrick Tuipulotu didn’t play for the Blues this year.

Patrick Tuipulotu

Good enough to make five appearances at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, Tuipulotu has had a disjointed season.

The decision to play in Japan rather than represent the Blues, who he captained to the trans-Tasman title in 2021, meant lock Tuipulotu was initially ineligible for the Ireland series in July.

Summonsed as injury cover, prior to succumbing to his own ailments, Tuipulotu made a single appearance as a replacement against Ireland in Dunedin.

If Foster selects four locks for the World Cup, Tuipulotu could be in with a chance. Maybe. Competition will be fierce. Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa'i have been picked in the current All Blacks squad. Josh Lord was unavailable due to injury.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Damian McKenzie appears to have paid the price for choosing to play in Japan instead of remaining in New Zealand to play for the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.

Damian McKenzie

McKenzie was deemed off-limits for the Ireland series because he elected to take a sabbatical in Japan, rather than represent the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific. The reason for this was because NZ Rugby played hardball, stating he wasn't available because of their "return to play'' criteria.

Instead, McKenzie went back to a brief stint of club footy in Southland prior to representing Waikato, where he was a regular starter at first five-eighth.

Having played most of his games for the All Blacks at fullback, McKenzie offers value as a utility and that could be useful at a World Cup. In 2019 just two No 10s - Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett - travelled to Japan. McKenzie was unavailable because of a serious knee injury.

If Foster only wants two playmakers in France, that could be a major issue for McKenzie.

McKenzie will be frustrated that he has not been given a chance to add to his 40 test caps. The OE to Japan has had consequences.

Asafo Aumua

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Asafo Aumua is often a tough man to tackle when he is on the charge.

The hooker made his debut for the All Blacks in late 2017.

At the tender age of 20, he substituted Nathan Harris in the final quarter of the fixture against the Barbarians in London and appeared destined for the big time.

Maybe good things take time. If so, this project is a slow burner.

Aumua has made just seven more appearances for his country, with two as a starter. His last outing was against Italy in Rome on November 6.

Samisoni Taukei'aho, Dane Coles and Codie Taylor are blocking his path. Aumua, when everything goes well, can be a force on the park.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Loosehead prop Aidan Ross made one appearance for the All Blacks against Ireland this year.

Aidan Ross

The loosehead prop earned his first test cap, and to date his only one, as a replacement against Ireland in Dunedin.

They rate him highly at the Chiefs, and in the Bay of Plenty, for good reason.

The return of Ethan de Groot, who was originally not wanted for the Ireland series, meant Ross was squeezed out of the All Blacks' set-up. The 26-year-old is far from spent. This short tour could be valuable to his progression back to the top team.

Greg Fiume/Photosport Luke Jacobson has not played for the All Blacks this season after a busy 2021.

Luke Jacobson

The loose forward's versatility is a decent starting point when squads are picked. Not that it has helped him this season.

Jacobson hasn't added to his 12 test caps in 2022, although he joined the All Blacks squad when Ardie Savea was on paternity leave ahead of the test against the Wallabies in Melbourne on September 15.

But Jacobson didn’t see any action, and when Savea returned the former went back to Waikato.

Had he not been concussed ahead of the 2019 World Cup in Japan, Jacobson would have played more tests. He's got work to do if he's to get to France.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Pita Gus Sowakula wasn’t named in the All Blacks or All Blacks XV squads.

At least Jacobson will be on the plane. Pita Gus Sowakula, who made two test appearances against Ireland, heads a list of several other loose forwards to be ignored.

Openside flankers Du'Plessis Kirifi and Tom Christie were also overlooked as Foster appears destined to send All Blacks loosies to briefly join MacDonald's squad during the upcoming tour.