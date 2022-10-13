France-bound George Bridge's overseas move set to be confirmed

George Bridge scored 12 tries in 19 tests for the All Blacks.

Unwanted All Black George Bridge’s offshore move is set to be confirmed in the coming days.

French club Montpellier is expected to announce the signing of the 27-year-old outside back, who will depart New Zealand at the conclusion of Canterbury’s NPC campaign.

As reported in July, the 19-test All Black was eyeing a move north after falling out of favour with the national side.

It’s understood the fourth leading try scorer in Crusaders history – he touched down 37 times in six seasons – had no interest in playing for another New Zealand franchise.

He had been linked with a move to the Chiefs by SENZ’s Stephen Donald, the same side fellow departing Crusader Kini Naholo has also been linked with ahead of the 2023 season.

Like Bridge, Naholo certainly won’t be back at the Crusaders after making just one appearance for the red and blacks this year.

The Crusaders on Thursday confirmed All Black Sevu Reece had recommitted to the 13-times champions through 2024.

ALL BLACKS All Blacks coach Ian Foster names his squad for the tests against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England.

Caleb Ralph (52 tries), Reece (44) and Leon MacDonald (42) are the only Crusaders to have scored more tries than Bridge, who found himself falling behind new All Black Leicester Fainga’anuku this year.

Bridge’s departure has been offset by the signing of talented Mako and New Zealand under-20s outside back Macca Springer, who is on the books through 2025.

Springer joins Reece, Will Jordan, Fainga’anuku and Chay Fihaki in the Crusaders’ talented group of outside backs, as head coach Scott Robertson shapes his roster for what’s sure to be his last season in charge.

He isn’t the only Tasman and NZ under-20s player to sign three-year deal with the Crusaders.

Halfback Noah Hotham has also inked a deal through 2025, joining hookers Codie Taylor and George Bell (Canterbury).

A host of others, including Mitchell Drummond, Joe Moody and Dominic Gardiner, are contracted through 2024.

In what could be his last match on New Zealand soil, Bridge is expected to start on the left wing for Canterbury against Bay of Plenty in Saturday’s NPC semifinal in Christchurch.