'They're very well prepared': All Blacks coach Ian Foster expects tough Japan opener

The All Blacks have been on the wrong side of history multiple times already this season, but coach Ian Foster is adamant Jamie Joseph’s Japan won’t be ambushing his men in Tokyo when they kick off their northern tour with an October 29 test against the fast-improving second-tier nation.

It is almost certain that Foster will send out a second-string All Blacks lineup to face Japan at the National Stadium in the first of four straight tests on the end-of-year tour. With Wales, Scotland and England to follow, it’s figured the opener presents the best chance to assess some of his seldom-used types before he reverts to his top lineup for the more traditional foes in the north.

Japan, of course, have never beaten the All Blacks (in fact 38 points is the closest they’ve been) but have been the big improvers of the global game over the last decade. After causing the upset of the century at the 2015 World Cup when they stunned the Springboks, they tipped over Ireland and Scotland at the 2019 event on home turf to top their pool and qualify for the quarterfinals.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Ardie Savea and the All Blacks meet the fans during their training camp in Nelson on Thursday.

And this year they’ve continued their solid form arc under Kiwis Joseph and Tony Brown, with a competitive July series against France (losses by 42-23 and 20-15) and then a couple of tight affairs, in the form of a Japan XV lineup, against the touring Australia A side.

As Foster took some time out from a three-day pre-tour training camp in Nelson, to speak to media during a public training hitout that drew a huge turnout, the All Blacks coach was asked about “suggestions” Japan would be highly competitive for the October 29 matchup.

“It’s not a suggestion, it's a fact,” said the man who has already presided over historic defeats to Ireland and Argentina in ‘22, as well as becoming the first All Blacks coach to drop three home tests on the bounce. “If you go back to the last World Cup they won a couple of big games, and they played really well against France and Australia A recently, so they're very well prepared. We know they’re a growing nation and this is a test they’re going to target.

“So nothing changes. Everyone we play is going to be ready to play us, and they certainly will be.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Ian Foster says he will be balancing team goals with player development ambitions on the upcoming trip north.

Foster, though, was not keen to confirm he’ll use the tour opener to trot out his backup men, and run the rule over men such as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Stephen Perofeta, Folau Fakatava and Leicester Fainga’anuku who had received minimal opportunities this year.

“The goal is to grow our team performance,” he said. “It’s not possible to please every individual and give them everything they want, but we want to give players as many opportunities as we can for them to grow.”

Foster confirmed the recalled Anton Lienert-Brown had turned up to camp with a “groin tweak” from his NPC quarterfinal outing with Waikato which has limited his training and played his cards close to his chest when asked to assess Tuivasa-Sheck’s recent twin appearances on the wing for Auckland.

“He went all right. It gives us options. I think the more versatile some rugby players can become, the better it is, and it’s given him a greater insight to the game. So it’s certainly going to help him.”

The coach also neatly sidestepped a question on how personally satisfying it would be to end a tough year on a high note.

“Same as the team note,” he said. “We want to build strongly, and we need every opportunity we can. We haven’t had a lot pf chances to go up north in this World Cup cycle – last year was the first time – so we’ve got treasure this tour and the opportunities it presents.”

The All Blacks coach added it was “special” to gather for a camp in Nelson after the region’s recent challenges with flooding. “We feel pretty privileged with the turnout, and for this community to come out in these numbers, it fuels us a lot.”

Speaking of fuelling, having former All Blacks and New Zealand Māori prop Bill Bush as bus driver in Nelson had been an unexpected bonus.

“He took a wrong turn on the first time, and everyone on the bus was too scared to tell him because we had all seen videos of what he was like as a player. It’s been great him telling stories about his day and the boys lap that stuff up. It’s a reminder of who has put a lot of effort into this jersey.”

The All Blacks will fly out for Tokyo on Saturday week.