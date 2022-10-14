All Black Dane Coles reveals why he never apologised for upsetting Pablo Matera

The All Blacks hooker said there was no apology following the heated moment in Hamilton.

All Blacks hooker Dane Coles says there was no need to apologise to Pablo Matera after sledging him during the test in Hamilton last month.

Argentina loose forward Matera refused to shake Coles' hand after the Rugby Championship test at FMG Waikato Stadium on September 3, because he was upset at the way he had been spoken to during the game.

Jeremy Ward/Photosport Pumas captain Pablo Matera, No 8, and All Blacks hooker Dane Coles had some heated moments during and after the Rugby Championship test in Hamilton.

When Coles lined up for the traditional post-match handshakes, an annoyed Matera ignored his outstretched arm by shoving the All Black instead.

The All Blacks won the test 53-3 after losing 25-18 to Argentina in Christchurch a week earlier.

Recently Matera explained to James Marshall on the What A Lad podcast that Coles, who took the field as a replacement late in the game, had got under his skin with his comments.

Coles, who was in Nelson for a training camp with the All Blacks this week, said didn't feel the need to apologise for sledging Matera.

"No apology - it happened and that's just the way it is,'' Coles told TVNZ.

Matera, who played for the Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific this season and played a key role in the win over the Blues in the final, told Marshall that he was upset by the comments that Coles directed at him.

"He just continued picking on me in every ruck and every scrum, saying some things that really hurt, some strong things," Matera said.

"I don't want to repeat it, but I couldn't understand why. They were winning by 40 points, he just came on … I didn't understand his attitude.''

Jeremy Ward Pablo Matera of Argentina runs at New Zealand's Scott Barrett during the Rugby Championship test.

Matera said he had spoken to other All Blacks after the match, who vouched for Coles' character and said he was a "good guy''. But the Argentinian said he was still annoyed to be on the receiving end of Coles' comments, given the All Blacks were well ahead on the scoreboard.

"But I just didn't understand why he continued picking at me and he said things I'm sensitive about, like me being in New Zealand … 'You don't belong here','' Matera said.

"I was, like, 'If you knew how much me and my family went through to be able to come here, you wouldn't be saying these things'."

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Argentina captain Pablo Matera was happy to mix with other All Blacks after the Hamilton test.

Coles said he believes what takes place on the paddock should remain there, and not be dredged up after the final whistle.

"I'm not going to go into details, there's been enough carry on and rubbish thrown in the media and so on but for me, what happens on the field stays on the field," Coles said.

"I'm always going to put my hand out and shake the player’s hand and obviously he felt disrespected but that's just footy. Stuff happens on the field, and I've been copping it and that's just the way it is.

"I'm pretty keen to move on to be fair."