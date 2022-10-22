All Blacks: Snubbed Pita Gus Sowakula not alone in hard-luck story club

The under-pressure hosts overcame a determined Ireland to win the first test at Eden Park.

Some observers may believe Pita Gus Sowakula was fortunate to be rewarded with 2 test caps before the All Blacks selectors nudged him into the cold.

Others, however, could argue that's a cynical way to recognise what he has contributed to the sport in New Zealand, whether it be for the All Blacks, the Chiefs or Taranaki.

Marty Melville All Blacks Pita Gus Sowakula scored a try on debut against Ireland in Auckland this year.

Once bracketed amongst the top 6 fit loose forwards in New Zealand, Sowakula may have already reached the end of his international career. The All Blacks selectors' decision to pick 11 other loosies in the All Blacks and All Blacks XV squads for the upcoming tours of the northern hemisphere certainly doesn't bode well.

What is clear is this: the odds of Fijian born-and-raised Sowakula, who made the pair of appearances for his adopted country against Ireland in July, being included in the All Blacks' squad for the World Cup in France have blown-out.

And it pays to remember that another talented back rower, Ethan Blackadder, will return from a serious shoulder injury next year. Anyway you look at it, Sowakula is up against it.

It's the All Blacks or bust for Sowakula; that's because World Rugby's three-year stand-down rule determines he won't be eligible to represent Fiji in France.

He won't be alone. Hard luck stories will fill the sports pages ahead of the global tournament. So, too, will tales of redemption. If history has taught us anything, it's to be prepared for change. There will be winners and losers. There’s no shortage of examples.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Former All Blacks Ngani Laumape won’t be able to represent Tonga at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Ngani Laumape

After 15 tests for the All Blacks between 2017 and 2020 the second five-eighth joined French club Stade Francais.

Laumape, who has since signed with Kobelco Kobe Steelers club in Japan, now wants to represent Tonga at the World Cup in France next year. Unfortunately that isn’t going to happen.

His mum and dad are Tongan, but Laumape won't be able to play for that country at the global tournament because he won’t have completed the required stand-down period. He’s not happy about it, either.

"No, I think I am a month late at the moment, which is kind of annoying,'' Laumape told the What A Lad podcast. "I don't know why you should have to stand down 3 years if you are going to play for your country of your parents' birth.''

Chris Skelton Ngani Laumape was a difficult customer to tackle when he got a full head of steam. He played 15 tests for the All Blacks.

Laumape referred to the lenient laws created by the International Rugby League board, which allows players to swap countries provided they only represent one nation in any calendar year.

This has enabled countries such as Tonga to load their teams with NRL players who otherwise may have played for Australia or New Zealand.

"To me, it just sounds crazy that you have to stand down three years to play for your parents' nation. It doesn't sound right to me,'' Laumape added.

"But those are the rules. Imagine if there were other players that could jump on board earlier, so that smaller nations could get them in their prime instead of waiting three years.''

Tim Hales Isa Nacewa celebrates winning the NPC title with Auckland after beating Wellington in the final in 2007.

Isa Nacewa

Nacewa has refused to whinge about a brief appearance - about two minutes to be exact - for Fiji in 2003 making him ineligible to represent the All Blacks.

He would have good reason to be bitter, but has accepted it for what it is.

Under the game's laws at the time, Nacewa's decision to take the field during a World Cup pool match against Scotland in Sydney meant he wasn't allowed to play for the All Blacks.

Chris Symes Isa Nacewa, pictured in action for the Blues against the Crusaders during his career in New Zealand, later carved out an impressive career with Irish club Leinster.

That fact that Auckland-born Nacewa didn't even touch the ball didn't matter. That outing in a Fiji uniform was enough to shatter any hope the outside back had of representing his country of birth.

Later he played for the Blues and Auckland, with distinction. But it was with Irish club Leinster that he really proved his value, making more than 180 appearances.

Nacewa couldn't play for Ireland, though. Those 120 seconds with Fiji put paid to that.

Martin Hunter/Getty Images Ben Tameifuna (right) never pulled on the boots for the All Blacks, despite being named in the squad in 2012. He has since switched allegiances to Tonga.

Ben Tameifuna and Jordan Taufua

Both were good enough to be picked for the All Blacks. In fact, they were selected with that goal in mind.

Not that you will find their names on the honours board. They never represented their country of birth.

Prop Tameifuna was named in an All Blacks squad in 2012. Loose forward Taufua got the call-up in 2018. Both had their photos taken in the black shirt. Both were born in Auckland.

And both made their test debuts for different countries. Tameifuna and Taufua now represent Tonga and Samoa, respectively.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Malakai Fekitoa played 24 tests for the All Blacks between 2014 and 2017. He now plays for Tonga.

Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Vaea Fifita and Augustine Pulu

Fekitoa, Piutau and Pulu – all are backs – have already completed their three-year stand-downs, and are free to represent Tonga.

Fifita, who played for Tonga as a schoolboy and was offered a rugby scholarship when he was scouted during a tour of New Zealand, was the last of these four men to wear the All Blacks' uniform.

That was during the 16-16 draw with the Springboks in Wellington in 2019.

Fifita, a lock/loose forward, was used as a substitute in his 11th and it was to be final test appearance for the All Blacks.

He has since played for several clubs in the northern hemisphere, and is eligible to debut for the Ikale Tahi when they meet Spain in Malaga on November 6.

Ashley Western Atu Moli has not played for the All Blacks since the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Atu Moli

The four-test prop could, potentially, join younger brother Sam in the Tongan squad for next year's World Cup in France.

A few things need to happen for that to be a reality. Atu, who last represented the All Blacks during the World Cup in late 2019, has to want to make the switch. If he does, he then has to be selected.

At 27 years of age the Tasman prop, who can operate on both sides of the front row, may not be in a rush to switch allegiances but he’s currently well off the radar in terms of returning to the All Blacks.

His last outing for the All Blacks was in the bronze medal match against Wales in Tokyo on November 1 in 2019. The three-year stand-down period is almost complete.

Dallas Kilponen DAK Soseni Anesi represented New Zealand in sevens at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

Sosene Anesi

Remember this guy?

Born in Samoa, Anesi, a former Samoa 7s player, got his only test cap for the All Blacks when they played Fiji in Albany in 2005.

Anesi appeared as a replacement – at fullback – in the 58th minute, and his work was done. The All Blacks celebrated a 91-0 victory, and then it was back to work for the Chiefs and Waikato and the All Blacks Sevens team.

Bruce Mercer/Waikato Times Soseni Anesi scores a try for Waikato during their 24-12 win over Southland in 2006.

After leaving the Chiefs, Anesi popped up for the Waratahs, and played for clubs in Japan and Romania.

Due to World Rugby's eligibility rules at the time, Anesi, now 41, wasn't eligible to play for his country of birth. His time on the international stage was already a done deal.