Fabulous Barrett brothers poised to prove versatility on All Blacks tour north

All Blacks coach Ian Foster expects the end of year fixtures up north to serve up some fresh challenges for his side.

New Zealand has got a lot to thank Kevin and Robyn Barrett for. Where on earth would the All Blacks be without the fabulous Barrett brothers – a rhetorical question that is arguably even more pertinent than ever as Ian Foster takes his men on tour for their final four tests of a tumultuous year.

The Barretts, as is inevitably the case these days, look set to feature prominently on a trip that will open with a test against Japan in Tokyo next Saturday, and continue in the north with consecutive internationals against Wales, Scotland and England, respectively.

It seems certain that Foster will send out his backup men to carry the load first-up against the Brave Blossoms (standard operating procedure for a stopover clash of this nature), before resorting to his top lineup for that challenging finish against the three Home Unions.

That should give him an early peek at some of his little-used types (such as Stephen Perofeta, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Folau Fakatava and Tupou Vaa’i), before he gets three more big-time tests to continue to evolve his likely World Cup top XV.

And when it comes to that No 1 lineup, for a tour that will be deemed a failure unless it delivers anything but four victories, just where Foster elects to play the Barrett brothers shapes as one of the chief talking points.

Remarkably, there is every chance that each of them is asked to play positions that are not their most common starting spots in the international arena.

That’s the versatility of these super siblings.

All three cover multiple positions in these All Blacks, and right now it might just be that their least customary starting spots are where they are most useful.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Could the Barrett brothers, Jordie, Scott and Beauden, all start in non-customary positions on this tour?

Let’s start with the most interesting first.

Jordie Barrett, the 1.96-metre physical phenomenon, has started precisely one test at second five-eighths. But it just happened to be the All Blacks’ last outing – a 40-14 dismantling of the Wallabies at Eden Park that sealed the Rugby Championship title.

At the time Foster, a reluctant convert to the Jordie at 12 school of thought, termed it a “phenomenal” performance and admitted it gave him “plenty to think about”.

The youngest of his Barrett brothers looked well at home in the inside midfield spot he occupied periodically for the Hurricanes during Super Rugby Pacific, carried hard and strong, for 81 metres on 17 runs, with 7 defenders left in his dust, and nailed a backline-best 8 tackles, without a miss.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Rieko Ioane and Jordie Barrett proved a handy combination, on and off the field, for the Rugby Championship finale.

It was also hard to escape the impression that the gifted Rieko Ioane, at centre, enjoyed the physical presence of the long and robust Barrett inside him. It appeared a combination of promising dimensions indeed. One a decent coach would want to see more of.

Where it gets interesting is that for the Eden Park test Jordie was more or less a laydown misère-type selection, with David Havili and Quinn Tupaea both out, and Tuivasa-Sheck still shy of the experience and form that a conservative head coach like Foster requires to send him out for a match of that nature.

But Foster has a fuller slate of options for the northern tour, with Havili fit again (though Tupaea remains out), the versatile Anton Lienert-Brown back on board and Tuivasa-Sheck still awaiting an opportunity beyond the piecemeal stints he’s had thus far.

But, surely, Foster perseveres with Jordie as his No 12, and gives the combination with Ioane further opportunity to bed itself in through tough tests against Wales, Scotland and England. Several factors support this.

Picking Jordie at No 12 allows the coach to start the oldest of the Barretts, Beauden, at fullback under the premise that if you can find a way to get your best players all on the pitch, you take it. Though there are legitimate views that Will Jordan deserves a crack at his best position, Beauden is still a compelling option at the back where his tactical nous, attacking spark and sure boot are all valuable.

Also, it gives him the freedom to slot in as first receiver when required, taking a lot of the pressure off first-choice No 10 Richie Mo’unga. Win-win all round.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images Beauden Barrett brings plenty of nous and skill for the All Blacks, whether it’s at 10 or 15.

Besides, Jordan is still a heck of a right wing and, as we know, in test footy your back three are all roving fullbacks in many ways anyway.

With the excellent Lienert-Brown so light on footy in 2022, it’s likely an impact role might be best for him (and, frankly, it’s where he has delivered consistently well for the All Blacks). His ability to slot in at either midfield position makes him ideally suited to that job.

And Beauden is still playing good enough rugby to justify a starting spot. He remains a major difference-maker, X-factor type at test level, and with the improvements the All Blacks have made up front, it’s exciting to imagine him running consistently on to front-foot ball.

That brings us to Scott Barrett. Jason Ryan called him one of his best forwards of the year ahead of the Rugby Championship finale, and while that’s probably unfair on the game-changing feats of Ardie Savea and Samison Taukei’aho, he has been a consistent force for an improving pack.

His best position at test level is still probably lock, but the All Blacks have a revived Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick ticking the key boxes there. So Foster has two decisions round the burly Barrett – start him at No 6, or use him on the bench where he covers blindside and second row.

Barrett is not quite the compelling option at 6 that Jordie is at 12, but he does bring a physical presence, lineout ability and steely mindset that is valuable against certain opponents. His first start in the position (the 2019 World Cup semifinal against England) was a notable failure, but he’s a different player now, and has had some success there since.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Scott Barrett soars as a lock, but remains a handy option at No 6 for the All Blacks too.

However he does have competition, most notably in the form of Shannon Frizell, who brings similar physical prowess, and a little more suitability for the wide-ranging stuff. There is also the enigmatic Akira Ioane adding the more dynamic qualities, if not the consistency coaches desire at this level.

Maybe Foster takes a horses for courses type approach at No 6. Maybe he gives both Barrett and Frizell the chance there on tour (Frizell against Wales, maybe Barrett against the English in a redemption-type opportunity). Barrett, of course, also offers plenty off the bench where his versatility and athleticism makes him an impactful type over the run home.

The rest of the All Blacks’ top XV appears pretty settled. Ethan de Groot, Taukei’aho (the revelation of the year) and Tyrel Lomax look entrenched as the starting front row, the locks we’ve covered, and skipper Sam Cane and Savea – close to the best player in the game – are sharpie selections.

In the backs Aaron Smith and Mo’unga are set in the halves, Ioane won’t be touched at centre and Caleb Clarke and Jordan have the wing spots nailed on.

The bench is probably where things get more interesting. Codie Taylor or Dane Coles as impact hooker? Dalton Papalii or Akira Ioane covering the loose? Lienert-Brown or Havili as midfield backup?

Plenty to ponder. And plenty to play for as Foster’s All Blacks sit on the cusp of matching their worst loss total in the professional era. And a World Cup just 10 months away.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Winners are grinners, and Jordie, Beauden and Scott Barrett have done plenty of that in the All Blacks.

The Fabulous Barrett Brothers

Beauden Barrett

Age: 31. Tests: 109.

Starts by position: 10 – 55; 15 – 15.

Scott Barrett

Age: 28. Tests: 55.

Starts by position: 4/5 – 30; 6 – 3.

Jordie Barrett

Age: 25. Tests: 45.

Starts by position: 10 – 1; 11 1, 12 – 1; 14 – 7; 15 – 24.

All Blacks tour (NZT): v Japan, Tokyo, Oct 29; v Wales, Cardiff, Nov 6; v Scotland, Edinburgh, Nov 14; v England, London, Nov 20.

Possible All Blacks top XV: Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Scott Barrett or Shannon Frizell, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot.