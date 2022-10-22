All Blacks rocked by injuries, bereavement ahead of northern tour, replacements added

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has been given some availability headaches ahead of their northern tour.

No Barrett brothers, no Sam Whitelock, no Will Jordan on the plane to Tokyo – it is fair to say Ian Foster’s All Blacks northern tour has not started ideally with six players unable to depart with the group on Saturday, and a quartet of replacements whistled up at late notice.

As Foster explained a revolving door of changes, for the first week of the tour at least, at Auckland airport on Saturday morning, he termed the late alterations more a “readjustment than a setback” as his squad departed for a test next Saturday against Japan in Tokyo, followed by consecutive internationals in November against Wales, Scotland and England.

Six members of the All Blacks’ original 35-man squad did not travel to Tokyo on Saturday, with Foster’s group rocked by a trio of untimely injuries and a Barrett family bereavement.

1 NEWS All Blacks coach Ian Foster expects the end of year fixtures up north to serve up some fresh challenges for his side.

The Barrett brothers, Beauden, Jordie and Scott – shaping as key figures on the tour – all stayed behind in New Zealand due to the death of their grandmother, Mary Barrett. “It’’s sad news for the Barrett family, so those three will go down with their family and rejoin us mid-to-late next week,” Foster told Stuff at Auckland airport.

Nana Mary, as she was known to her All Black grandchildren, died on Friday, aged 81. She was mother of Kevin ‘Smiley’ Barrett and was an avid supporter of the boys’ rugby careers, keeping scrapbooks to mark their various achievements.

Meanwhile, halfback Folau Fakatava has re-ruptured his ACL graft in training on Thursday afternoon and has been ruled out of the tour with the knee injury likely a long-term one, while veteran lock Sam Whitelock and outside back Will Jordan both have “inner ear issues” and will miss the Japan week. They are expected to meet up with the team in the UK at a time to be determined.

Foster said the injury to his young halfback, after he had spent most of 2021 out with a ruptured ACL, was “devastating” and had potential long-term repercussions.

Joe Allison/Getty Images Folau Fakatava, left, has suffered a re-rupture of his ACL graft and faces another lengthy stint on the sidelines.

“ACLs don’t look good, so we’ll see whether it’s operable or a natural fix. We’re not too sure. Those options will be assessed the next few weeks,” he said.

“It’s devastating. He’s worked hard, he was excited about the tour, and particularly this next game was a big opportunity for him.”

Foster was optimistic Whitelock and Jordan would join the team in time to take part in the UK part of a tour that is important for the All Blacks to close out a rollercoaster year on a consistent note.

”Sam is progressing really well, so we’re expecting he’ll be in there for Wales and Will is probably a little worse, so we’ll have to see what happens. We’ve decided to leave them both at home until they’re really clear to come over. We didn’t see any value in bringing them over and having to deal with that.”

Auckland lock Patrick Tuipolotu, Waikato playmaker Damian McKenzie, halfback Brad Weber and Wellington hooker Asafo Aumua have been called into the squad, with Tuipolotu and McKenzie both flying out with the team on Saturday morning.

Hooker Aumua will join Weber in travelling on Sunday, after playing for Wellington against Canterbury in the NPC final. He provides cover for Dane Coles, who has a calf “niggle” and is a doubtful starter to face Japan.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will have to overcome an inner ear issue before joining the northern tour.

Tuipolotu, Weber, McKenzie and Aumua were all part of the All Blacks XV squad which will travel to the UK to face Ireland A and the Barbarians in Dublin and London on November 4 and November 13.

Foster said it was hoped the quartet would be freed to rejoin Leon MacDonald’s squad, depending on how things play out with his group. He confirmed there were likely to be additions to the All Blacks XV before their departure.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a setback – it’s a readjustment,“ he said of the late changes. “A few of those people were pencilled in to play this next game, and now they won’t. So we’ll get on with it.”

As far as his quartet of replacements, who all have significant All Blacks experience and would be hopeful of forcing their way back into the squad, Foster said it was a clear “opportunity” for them.

“In each of those cases they’ve been there or thereabouts. It’s a chance for them to come in and put their hands up. Plus we’ve got the added benefit this time of the All Blacks XV where we can move players. It’s a bit of a disruption on their team, but that’s the way it goes.”

The All Blacks meet Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo next Saturday (kickoff 6.50pm NZT), before heading to the UK to take on Wales (November 6 NZT), Scotland (Nov 14) and England (Nov 20).