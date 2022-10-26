All Black Sam Whitelock tells how 'trampolining with the kids' started his inner ear drama

The veteran All Blacks lock reveals how his inner ear problem began when he was trampolining with the kids.

Veteran All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock is on his way to join his All Blacks’ teammates in Japan, after revealing the unpleasant time he had with an inner ear issue.

Whitelock, 34, was one of six players who missed the team’s flight to Japan on Saturday, with outside back Will Jordan also suffering from an inner ear problem. The Barrett brothers – Beauden, Scott and Jordie – were mourning the death of their grandmother, Mary Barrett, who passed away on Friday. Halfback Folau Fakatava re-ruptured a knee ligament on Thursday and was ruled out of the tour.

Whitelock, who flew out of Christchurch on Wednesday, described his inner ear issue as “a weird one’’ as he had not known much about the affliction beforehand.

Morgan Hancock/Getty Images Sam Whitelock is pleased to be over his inner ear problem and to be joining his All Blacks teammates in Japan.

“Long story short, I was on the trampoline with the kids, of all things. I was chasing them around – I was the monster, as they keep telling me. I was doing a few loops and stuff and got off the tramp and felt a bit giddy, and for the next five days I was pretty much in bed sleeping morning and night for a couple of hours.”

The little crystals in his inner ears got into a ‘’weird funk”, Whitelock, who has played 140 tests for the All Blacks, said.

“That’s why I lost a bit of balance and vision was pretty blurred and it took a little time to get right.

Whitelock said he had got help from ‘’amazing’’ medical professionals in Christchurch and Auckland.

“Everyone has given me space to get right, so now I am looking forward getting back into the team environment and getting into some contact.”

Whitelock won’t be in the All Blacks team to play Japan in Tokyo at 6.50pm on Saturday, but is expected to be in contention for the test against Wales on November 6. The team for the Japan test will be named on Thursday afternoon.

In another change to the squad in Japan, Leicester Fainga’anuku has returned home for family reasons and been replaced by Mark Telea.