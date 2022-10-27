All Blacks coach Ian Foster says it's time to 'move on' from Black Ferns schedule clash

"We're thinking of you ladies and all the very best,'' says Ian Foster in message to Black Ferns.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has a firm message for those pointing the finger over the unfortunate scheduling clash on Saturday night that pits his team more or less directly up against the World Cup Black Ferns.

In a bureaucratic bungle, being dubbed the “Black clash”, New Zealand Rugby allowed the All Blacks’ test against Japan on Saturday in Tokyo to take place with a kickoff of 6.50pm (NZ time), just 40 minutes before the Ferns run out against Wales for a spot in the World Cup semifinals. But Foster, from Tokyo, said it was time to “move on” from what had been accepted as an administrative error.

NZ Rugby has admitted it did not take the Black Ferns’ Rugby World Cup quarterfinal slot “into account” when scheduling the All Blacks’ test against Japan in Tokyo, adding there “was never an intent to overshadow the RWC in any way”.

Spokesman Chris Lendrum further explained an “oversight with bigger consequences” when he said: “We were aware of it as an organisation, but the right people weren't aware of it.” However there has been strident criticism over the clash, with UK news outlets such as The Times, the Independent and the Daily Telegraph reporting on the controversy, joining the likes of ex-Black Fern Louisa Wall and Justice Minister Kiri Allan in highlighting the organisation’s clumsy handling of the issue.

However Foster, speaking on a zoom call with New Zealand media on Thursday from Tokyo, has called on people to accept that an error was made by NZ Rugby, and put it in their rear-view mirrors.

“It’s nothing to do with either team,” he said when Stuff asked his reaction to the schedule snafu. “It’s pretty clear NZ Rugby has owned up to an error. In some ways the world has got to accept an apology and just move on a little bit. It’s not what anyone wanted, but it is what it is.”

Foster sent out a “good luck” message to the Ferns for their quarterfinal from the All Blacks and admitted it was unfortunate his team would not get to cheer their wahine counterparts on in such an important clash.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images The Black Ferns and All Blacks huddle together ahead of their double-header outing at Eden Park in September.

“From our side you’ve got two quality games,” he added. “You’ve got a massive game for the Black Ferns, and we’re disappointed. We would have loved to have watched them. It’s a pretty special day for our country for them playing a quarterfinal and we wish them the best.

“I’m pretty sure there’s a lot of creative, innovative people out there who can figure out how to watch both games. I know there’s a few people speaking pretty harshly about it, but at some point you’ve got to concede a mistake was made and move on.”

Foster, meanwhile, told Stuff his lineup to face Japan, which contains an intriguing mix of established frontliners and seldom-used prospects such as fullback Stephen Perofeta and midfielders Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Braydon Ennor, was part of the master plan, even before the late defections of the Barrett brothers, Sam Whitelock, Will Jordan and Folau Fakatava.

“You’re always seeking to grow your game and in order to do that it’s a matter of not making wholesale changes but keeping the experienced players and bringing in newer players around them. That gives them the best opportunity to fit in and show what they've learned,” he said.

“It’s an experienced forward pack and we’ve got high expectations in that area and I’m excited by the backs. It will be great to see Sevu [Reece] back on the wing, Caleb [Clarke] is a change with Leicester [Fainga’anuku] going home, but having those wingers and Richie [Mo’unga] at 10 is going to give that midfield the best possible opportunity.”

The coach said he had high hopes for his new-look midfield making a big impact against the Japanese.

“Cleary they haven’t had the opportunity they may have wanted in the Rugby Championship, but, man, they’ve been good behind the scenes, worked hard, and trained well on the other side of the ball. They’ve developed a bit of a combination training as the opposition a lot, and have earned the right to play. I’m excited for both.”

Foster confirmed the Barrett brothers and Whitelock had all joined the squad in Tokyo, while Jordan remained at home continuing to deal with his inner ear problem. He said a decision would be made on whether replacement wing Mark Telea would remain with the squad once they arrived in the UK and the situations with Jordan and Fainga’anuku (who returned to New Zealand for family reasons) was clearer.