All Blacks must kick on after hitting speed bumps in Rugby Championship

Former Waikato, Chiefs and All Blacks outside back Bruce Reihana had a nine-year career with Northampton before turning to coaching in 2014

OPINION: I’ve heard some things said about this not being a very good All Blacks team and them not too sure what they are trying to develop. As a coach, it’s easy to listen to what goes on outside but when you are in that team you have got much more of a feel for what’s going on and how you can build and get a structure around the playing group.

After the speedbumps against South Africa and Argentina, the All Blacks will look to build on what they did in the Rugby Championship during the autumn internationals and get the squad strong for next year’s Rugby World Cup in France.

It starts with a test against Japan in Tokyo which is not going to be easy. The combination of Jamie Joseph, Tony Brown and John Mitchell is a great coaching mix for Japan. Japanese rugby is undergoing huge change and the influence that all these very experienced coaches are having is showing. With those three coaches all being from New Zealand, they will be wanting to pull off a shock against the All Blacks in their opening tour match.

A few years back when the All Blacks were at the top, they managed to get ahead of the game faster than everyone else did but now everyone is starting to catch up. It means that the All Blacks have to be more diligent and their slide to fourth in the world rankings has been a good wake-up call.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport New Zealand's Richie Mo'unga will run a new-look backline against Japan.

They have got to really reset themselves and go back to doing the basics effectively under pressure. The All Blacks get themselves into trouble when they think they can run from everywhere and it’s about knowing when is the right time to kick.

That side of the game has really changed and you have to be diligent in your red zone. The teams that are most clinical, get out of that area of the field and are most able to stay in the game and win those battles. If you try to force it too much within your own 22m, most of the time it’s going to end up with points against you.

Nowadays, especially as an outside back, you have to have multi-skill sets to be able to adapt because the level is so high and the intensity of rugby is at its highest. If you want to be a genuine threat out there as a backline player, you’ve got to have some X-factor.

Ian Foster has made five changes to the backline that faced Australia in the last match in the Rugby Championship. He has mixed the team up and given some guys a run.

I would rather have opted for consistency. In terms of my preferred backline, I would have Aaron Smith and Richie Mo’unga as the half-back combination. They have played together and know how they can control the game.

Mo’unga has a good attacking style, he reads the game well and is really confident in attacking the line that is coming at him hard. And what he also does well is give options to the rest of the side. On Mo’unga’s outside, my midfield pairing would be Anton Lienert-Brown at 12 and Rieko Ioane at 13.

For the Tokyo test, Foster has opted for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck at 12. There are a lot of question marks about that position for sure and I honestly think they might try a bit more of Jordie Barrett there on this tour. He showed huge potential at 12 when he played there. He runs hard, hits great lines, has nifty footwork and can offload. But for now, I’d pick Barrett at fullback and go for Will Jordan and Sevu Reece on the respective wings.

When I played for the All Blacks two decades ago, it was a completely different generation and there were a lot of leaders amongst the squad. With this current team, it’s crucial that the senior players really step up.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Head coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane.

In terms of the All Black captaincy, when it first became vacant the obvious man for me was Ardie Savea. It’s mainly because he is a leader by action and has been a dominant force for the All Blacks ever since he played the game.

In terms of the incumbent, Sam Cane, he’s under a lot of pressure but he’s got the squad to back him which is the main thing. He now needs to put his focus on his actions because if you lead by example on the field, it’s easy to back it up off-field with words. When you are not performing and trying to lead the team, it’s far harder. You not only start getting questioned but you also start doubting yourself.

Against Japan, the All Blacks have to go full out and show that they are continuing on the upslope. The game plan will still be the same and it’s the mentality of the players that needs to switch in. The All Blacks need to keep moving forward and, if their key players can stay healthy, they will be looking good for next year which is the big dance.