Overdue All Blacks start all part of the learning process for Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck says he’s honoured to start a test for the All Blacks and is intent on making the most of it.

Star league convert Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has more patience than many of his supporters, describing his rookie season with the All Blacks as a bonus and his long-overdue first test start on Saturday night in Tokyo as simply another step down a steep learning curve.

Tuivasa-Sheck, at No 12, and fellow Blues backline star Stephen Perofeta, at fullback, will both make their first test starts in Saturday’s clash against Japan (6.50pm kickoff NZT), and the 29-year-old former NRL standout and New Zealand Warriors captain impressed a large turnout of local media in Tokyo with his honest and measured reflections at the post team-naming press conference.

If anyone was expecting Tuivasa-Sheck to head down the “about damn time” rabbit hole, well, they would have been severely disappointed as the code-hopper revealed, among other things, that he was a year ahead of his own schedule and that he made the switch to the 15-man game predominately because he was sick of being away from his family for entire NRL seasons.

SUPPLIED Ian Foster explains his All Blacks midfield choices for Japan test

Tuivasa-Sheck will combine with 25-year-old Cantab Braydon Ennor in a midfield light on experience (seven tests, and just two starts, between them) but heavy on gas. He described it as a “big achievement” to be named for his first run-on appearance in the international arena, and gave no indication of any frustration that it had taken so long to come about.

“This is another massive chapter in my learnings for this year,” he said. “I’ve made the crossover from rugby league, and the ultimate dream is to be part of that World Cup squad next year. It was just a bonus to be called up this year, and I’m stoked to be getting a test match start … I haven’t had many years in me at this level, and I’ve got to enjoy every moment and opportunity I can.”

In terms of his development in his first season in the code (his hopes of an early introduction in 2021 being wrecked by the pandemic), Tuivasa-Sheck offered not a hint of dissatisfaction, despite sitting squarely behind David Havili, the now-injured Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett and possibly even a fit-again Anton Lienert-Brown on Ian Foster’s No 12 pecking order.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Stephen Perofeta will both make their starting debuts on Saturday in Tokyo.

“I’ve been having a lot of good conversations and have had a lot of good people around me, starting with Auckland NPC, coming in and getting to know the lingo, and then moving into the Blues and understanding my role as a 12, the players around me, how I pass the ball, how I kick and run my lines ... all the detail.

“And then to come into this environment where it’s another level up and getting to rub shoulders with players who know what it’s like to play at this level, it’s massive for my learning, and what this whole year has been about. A lot of people have played a role in helping me get to where I’m starting in a test match.”

The league superstar was asked if he had any regrets he hadn't made the move earlier in his career.

“Changing to rugby union was always in the back of my mind – something I thought would have been nice to do. But it wasn't till I got stuck in Australia because of Covid and had to leave my young family that I made the decision I was going to risk all or nothing and try my luck at rugby union.

“I’m just so happy to line up with a World Cup that’s there to be chased, I back myself to chase it and then return back home to be with my family.”

Tuivasa-Sheck may be new to rugby, but he has a fair idea of what’s coming on Saturday night, too.

“We know Japan love to play that free-flowing footy, and like to throw the ball around. It’s a similar style that we like to play – getting into space. So as a midfield we have to be on our toes to make sure we’re covering that width and we’re pulling our forwards across to cover the width of the field.”

As for what he would bring to the occasion in front of a full house of 65,000 at Tokyo’s National Stadium, Tuivasa-Sheck certainly appeared to have his priorities in order.

“My biggest strength is being able to beat a player one-on-one, take the ball forward and gain momentum. But I’m still learning my roles on the defensive side and being open to different things, and not fixed on a style that’s already in place, is a strength of mine.”

There are many out there who believe Tuivasa-Sheck has been criminally under-utilised by the All Blacks.They will no doubt be watching closely on Saturday.