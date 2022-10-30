Rusty, unconvincing All Blacks stumble and bumble to victory in Japan pressure test

ANALYSIS: Take a bow, Japan. Take a moment, New Zealand. The doubts that have shrouded the All Blacks throughout 2022 failed to dissipate when Ian Foster’s men touched down in Tokyo to open their northern tour.

A stuttering, unconvincing 38-31 victory over Jamie Joseph’s committed and courageous Japan in front of 65,000 fans at the National Stadium on Saturday would have done little to assuage concerns that this New Zealand side remains some way off the level it will need to get to for the World Cup in France next year.

Right now these All Blacks remain an inconsistent work in progress, and they are fast running out of time to find a rhythm, a cohesion and a certainty in their game.

They have already lost four times this season, and were only spared a fifth by the most generous piece of referee assistance you could imagine in Melbourne.

There have been some signature performances – Ellis Park, Stadium Waikato and Eden Park specifically – but they have been studded by muddled, inaccurate and at times soulless efforts that have raised concerns about the quality and direction of this group.

Two assistant coaches were sacked mid-campaign, and the boss nearly followed, only spared by a miracle finish in Jo’burg.

And now we have this. A victory marred by a red card to lock Brodie Retallick, who must now be in doubt for the remainder of the tour after being sent off in his 99th test for a 65th-minute shoulder to the back of the neck of Japan flanker Kazuki Himeno, and frankly achieved on the back of a performance that was well short of the mark this team demands of itself.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP New Zealand No 8s Hoskins Sotutu runs at the defence during the test against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.

Japan were excellent. They competed and they challenged. They tackled their hearts out and ran with speed and conviction. They demonstrated palpably that they now belong at the top table of world rugby.

In flanker Himeno, New Zealand-born lock Warner Dearns and busy backs such as Siosaia Fifita, Dylan Riley and Ryohei Yamanaka they have world-class types. But it’s their collective spirit, fight and cohesiveness that makes them so impressive.

The same cannot be said of the All Blacks.

This performance was poor on so many levels, and though they will hide behind the makeshift nature of the lineup and the recent break, the truth is they abjectly failed to adjust and respond to a wonderful display from the home side.

The rust was predictable, after a month or so of inactivity following their Rugby Championship campaign, but it was also disappointing. These are professional athletes and they have to rise above such things.

The kicking game was aimless and inaccurate, the forwards failed to impose themselves physically, either on the drive, on the carry or at set piece, and their attack play was muddled and disorganised.

There is a lot to do, with tough tests to come against Wales, Scotland and England, if that defeat total is not to rise.

And there is only so much the Barrett brothers, Ardie Savea and Sam Whitelock can manage to lift a group that looks a long, long way off the level they will need to find in a hurry.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP All Blacks wing Caleb Clarke looks for space in the test against Japan at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The All Blacks never really found anything resembling a rhythm in the first half, with the lashings of rust evident and a determined home defensive line both speedy of foot and sure of tackle.

They looked unsettled, uncertain even, for large periods, and it was no surprise to see this brave, committed and talented home outfit climb their way well and truly into the contest.

Japan spent most of the early exchanges locked into defence mode, but when they managed to conjure some ball-in-hand attacking opportunities over the latter stages of the opening half, the Brave Blossoms troubled the New Zealanders mightily with their skilful passing, hard running and speed of movement.

The All Blacks managed just one try through the opening quarter – a nice finish from Retallick off Samisoni Taukei’aho’s bust – but found some fluency round the middle stages when they struck twice, with Braydon Ennor put across via some slick backline handling, and Sevu Reeve dashing away down the middle off Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s excellent inpass to bust out to 21-3.

And then things took an unexpected turn.

Joseph’s men, who made 61 first-half tackles, finally scrambled some possession and struck twice to claw their way back to 21-17 at the half. It was vintage Japan, feasting on pressure, turnovers and opportunity, as they put Takaya Yamasawa and Yutaka Nagare across for scores that brought them surging back into the contest.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Kazuki Himeno of Japan is tackled by Stephen Perofeta.

The second half followed a similar script.

The All Blacks threatened to break away, as Caleb Clarke and Hoskins Sotutu crossed, but Japan were going nowhere, and remained right in the contest to the finish, taking the proverbial moral victory, if not an actual one.

Positives were scarce for the All Blacks.

Tuivasa-Sheck had some bright moments in his starting debut, Stephen Perofeta not so much at fullback. Richie Mo’unga had another of those forgettable outings, but he was not alone. Clarke ran hard, Taukei’aho flashed his brilliance, but this was another poor outing from the men in black.

Wales will be rubbing their hands in anticipation.