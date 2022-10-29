All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick sent-off during unconvincing win over Japan

At National Stadium, Tokyo: All Blacks 38 (Brodie Retallick 11m, Braydon Ennor 25m, Sevu Reece 32m, Caleb Clarke 41m tries, Hoskins Sotutu 60m; Richie Mo'unga 5 con, pen)

Japan 31 (Takuya Yamaswa 36m, Yutaka Nagare 40m, Warner Dearns 58m, Kazuki Himeno 78m tries; Yamaswa 3 con, pen; Seungsin Lee 2 con). HT: 21-17.

Red card: Brodie Retallick 66m.

The red card to towering lock Brodie Retallick gave the All Blacks a monster headache in Tokyo on Saturday night.

Yes, the All Blacks beat Japan 38-31 at the National Stadium but what an ugly, and unconvincing, way to begin their northern tour.

The biggest issue, in the short-term, is whether the experienced Retallick, who was sent-off for a dangerous clean-out on loose forward Kazuki Himeno in the 65th minute, will take any further part in this tour.

That will be up to the judiciary in the days ahead, but given the desire to scrutinise acts that jeopardise the safety of players these days you wouldn't be confident of the outcome favouring Retallick, who became the eighth All Blacks to be sent-off - and the fifth in the last four years.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Lock Brodie Retallick was red carded during the All Blacks’ 38-31 win over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday night.

That is just one subject for All Blacks coach Ian Foster to consider ahead of the flight to Britain; because this performance was a sobering insight into how his team could allow itself to become a bumbling mess when challenged by a passionate side that wanted to play at speed, and with a wonderful desire to be innovative.

If Foster and his friends expect their supporters, media or anyone else to handle them with velvet gloves in the wake of this result, it would pay for everyone involved with the side to get a grip and ask this.

Did the All Blacks scare the living daylights out of Wales, who they will play next weekend in Cardiff? No. You couldn't say that. Not at all.

Yes, the All Blacks ran in five tries at National Stadium to inflate the scoreboard but, boy, they really had to work for this victory.

Watching former All Blacks greats Richie McCaw and Dan Carter sitting in the stands in the 65,000-strong crowd, it was difficult not to wonder what they made of this effort from a team that struggled to subdue a Japanese side that tackled itself to a standstill.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Caleb Clarke runs at the defence during the test against Japan.

Prior to this test we so badly wanted to see how midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and fullback Stephen Perofeta would perform in their first starts in an international, but instead we couldn't help ourselves from talking about the pugnacious Brave Blossoms.

Men like blindside flanker Michael Leitch, lock Warner Dearns, left wing Siosia Fifita, centre Dylan Riley and first five-eighth Takuya Yamasawa were tremendous for Japan.

The opening scenes were a mixture of mystery, chaos, frustration and efficiency from an All Blacks side that, surprisingly, repeatedly used the ugly contestable high ball tactic as an attacking ploy.

The late withdrawal of hooker Dane Coles, the reason for his absence wasn't immediately clear but he had been bothered by a calf complaint in the build-up, forcing Samisoni Taukei'aho into the starting side.

Not that the absence of Coles could be blamed, in any way whatsoever, for the fluctuating fortunes of his team. Or the poor lineout in the first half.

Enterprising footy was expected of the All Blacks, and there glimpses of that, but it was Japan who bruised their egos with an impressive double-whammy of their own late in the first half.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Hoskins Sotutu scored a try for the All Blacks.

Tries to Retallick, Braydon Ennor - which should have been scrapped because of a forward transfer from Richie Mo'unga to Tuivasa-Sheck - and Sevu Reece appeared to suck the All Blacks into believing, for whatever reason, this was going to be cruisy afternoon in the sun.

They were right about big yellow sitting in the sky, at least, but they didn't account for the tenacity and clever Japanese giving the crowd reason to stand and celebrate.

Excellent tries to No 10 Takuya Yamaswa and halfback Yutaka Nagare rocked the visitors; the men in black, having led 21-3, were aghast to see they were only ahead by four points at the break. And they only had themselves to blame.

Right wing Sevu Reece inexplicably kicked the ball out on the full from a scrum; missed tackles, a glaring error by Perofeta, when he failed to clean-up the kick that led to Tamasawa's try, and a lack of intensity were responsible for a miserable end to the shift and defence coach Scott McLeod didn't miss when he spoke to Sky Sport before the second spell.

"The first 10 minutes is really critical. We have to up our effort, and play at speed with them,'' he said.

McLeod would have, at least, been content to see left wing Caleb Clarke score within minutes of the re-start. Had the message got through?

No. Not by a long shot. The Japanese were the real heroes of this day’s work.

A late try for Japan, with flanker Kazuki Himeno scoring with a couple of minutes left, almost put his side within touching distance of a miracle.

The All Blacks escaped, with a win. With their dignity, yes. But only just, The All Blacks wanted to begin their tour on a high note.

Instead they hit too many bum tunes. It was that sort of game.

The big moment

The red card to Brodie Retallick.

Match rating

3/10. If a dodgy try hadn’t been awarded to Braydon Ennor, the All Blacks could have gone perilously close to losing this.

The big picture

What can you say? The All Blacks were unconvincing, to say the least. Now it's off to Wales.

MVP

Michael Leitch (Japan).