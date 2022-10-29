'Didn't see any intention': Ian Foster defends All Black Brodie Retallick after red card

Coach lock Ian Foster has bounded to the defence of Brodie Retallick after the lock was red carded during the All Blacks' shaky 38-31 win over Japan on Saturday night.

Retallick became the eighth All Black to be sent off – Cyril Brownlie was the first to get marched in 1924 – when referee Nika Amashukeli sent him off for a dangerous clean-out during the test in Tokyo.

Amashukeli and TMO Marius Jonker scrutinised replays of 99-test lock Retallick's impact with Japan loose forward Kazuki Himeno in the 66th minute, before deciding they had no option but to expel him.

Retallick took his medicine, he left the field with dignity, but his face betrayed his emotions; it was a look of misery, and concern.

The reality is that the judiciary could now rub Retallick out of the remaining three games of the tour, against Wales, Scotland and England.

Foster, speaking after the match at the National Stadium, had no option but to defend his player and did a fair job of it.

“We are going to have a good look at it,” Foster told Sky Sport. “I certainly didn't see any intention, apart from trying to move a body. That's a process we will have to go through.”

If Retallick is suspended, Foster will bring back Sam Whitelock and most likely start him alongside Scott Barrett against Wales in Cardiff next weekend unless he elects to ask the latter to play at blindside flanker.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Brodie Retallick leaves the field after he was sent off against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday night.

Tupou Vaa'i and Patrick Tuipulotu, the latter joined the squad in Tokyo because Whitelock's arrival in Japan was delayed due to an inner-ear problem, are other options to slot into the second row.

Foster could easily do without the headache of dealing with Retallick's citing, given the All Blacks poor performance in front of 65,000 fans against the Brave Blossoms.

Tries to Braydon Ennor (which was dubious due to a forward pass in the build-up), Sevu Reece and Retallick in the first 32 minutes enabled their team to blast out to a 21-3 lead, before the Japanese combined guile and intelligence during their hunt for a win.

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images Fullback Stephen Perofeta didn’t do enough to force his way into the All Blacks team to play Wales in Cardiff.

Despite flashes of brilliance, the All Blacks were poor; their lineout was shoddy in the first half, the contestable kicking tactic was nonsensical, and they paid dearly for missed tackles as their innovative opponents - you could see attack coach Tony Brown's handiwork a mile away - made them sweat.

Foster said the All Blacks were rusty after a five-week layoff and were guilty of not respecting the ball, but was satisfied with the fact they refused to panic when reduced to 14 men.

He will no doubt welcome the chance to bring Ardie Savea, Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett, Aaron Smith and Whitelock back for the test in Cardiff, as tries to forget this shoddy effort.

The reality, though, is this an exercise in frustration; and players such as Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Stephen Perofeta, in their first run-on test starts, didn't do enough to force their way into contention for the test in Wales.

“They (Japan) are a really good team, and we were coming off a long break,” Foster said. “That, I guess, made a game that turned out to be much tighter than what we would have wanted.

“But it was a great performance by them. They pressured us, they came back after that first quarter and showed a lot of spirit.

“But, again, new combinations for us - exposed to a bit of pressure, and came through.”

Former All Blacks first five-eighth Carlos Spencer agreed with Foster's sentiments that the team did well to remain composed after Retallick was sent-off.

“Especially being one man down for 15 minutes. So that was a really good sign,” Spencer told Sky Sport.

But he couldn't agree with Foster's attempts to put a positive gloss on a sloppy performance by the All Blacks.

Like many others who watched Japan almost pull off a historic win, Spencer was unimpressed by the men in black – and Foster's explanations.

“Everything else he said – I just think he's trying to wrap the performance up in cotton wool to be honest,” Spencer stated.