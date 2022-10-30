Japan coach Jamie Joseph fires parting shot at All Blacks after narrow loss

Japan coach Jamie Joseph has delivered a stinging parting shot at the All Blacks in the wake of his side’s narrow defeat in Tokyo.

New Zealand kicked off their northern tour with an underwhelming 38-31 win at the National Stadium on Saturday night, being forced to cling on in the final stages against a gallant home side.

While the tourists were resting several frontliners in what was their first test in five weeks ahead of clashes with Wales, Scotland and England, they were still expected to comfortably put away the Brave Blossoms.

But even after running out to a 21-3 lead late in the first half, and enjoying 61% possession and 56% territory throughout, the men in black found ways to keep their hosts in the game.

And Joseph, a former 20-test All Black himself, didn’t miss his chance for a crack at Ian Foster’s side on this rollercoaster 2022 season of theirs which had already thrown up historic home defeats to Ireland and Argentina, and which got a little too close to producing yet another unwanted first.

“Everyone is thinking about the All Blacks and that’s part of their armour, really,” Joseph said post-match.

“Having played for the All Blacks, one of the things we used to talk about 25 years ago was that everyone was a wee bit scared of us.

Toru Hanai/Getty Images Japan coach Jamie Joseph sent a parting shot the way of the All Blacks.

“Perhaps that’s not the case anymore, I’m not sure.”

He had captain Michael Leitch, who played alongside many of the All Blacks in his time with the Chiefs in Super Rugby, singing from the song book.

“In the past, teams have come up against the All Blacks and psychologically you think they are unbeatable, but now those cracks are showing,” Leitch said.

“It’s doable, and we showed that today. Give us an extra 10 minutes and who knows what would have happened.”

But Joseph wasn’t done with, also laying down a not-so-subtle dig about where the All Blacks may just sit in his world order, as his side now take a week off ahead of tests against England and France.

“The guts of it really, we just made too many mistakes at the wrong time,” he said of his team’s performance.

“We shut their lineout down, shut their maul down, but it still wasn’t enough and that sort of tells you how good the All Blacks are as a team.

“The key for us really is to go to England now and replicate that performance against a better side.”