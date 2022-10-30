All Blacks captain Sam Cane and Dane Coles coming home with injuries

The All Blacks have suffered a twin blow, with captain Sam Cane and Dane Coles both on their way home from the northern tour.

Fresh off a narrow 38-31 escape against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday night, the outlook hasn’t got any brighter for the men in black, with coach Ian Foster delivering a double injury update on Sunday.

The All Blacks coach said Cane had suffered a fractured cheekbone in the match at National Stadium, while veteran hooker Coles has succumbed to a calf injury which had seen him a late scratching from Saturday’s test.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane is coming home with a fractured cheekbone.

Canterbury and Highlanders loose forward Billy Harmon, and Wellington, Hurricanes, and six-test hooker Asafo Aumua – both of whom were part of the All Blacks XV squad – have been called up for the remaining tests against Wales, Scotland and England.

Foster also confirmed lock Patrick Tuipulotu and playmaker Damian McKenzie would rejoin the ABs XV squad, while winger Mark Telea – a late call-up after Leicester Fainga’anuku went home for family reasons – would stay on with the All Blacks as Will Jordan will stay on in New Zealand to get over his inner ear issue.

MORE TO COME