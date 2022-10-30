All Blacks captain Sam Cane and Dane Coles out of tour; Asafo Aumua, Billy Harmon called up

Already facing the prospect of losing veteran lock Brodie Retallick for the rest of their northern tour, the All Blacks have been dealt a further blow with news skipper Sam Cane is heading home with a fractured cheekbone, and experienced hooker Dane Coles will be joining him with the latest in a long line of calf problems.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster confirmed in his Sunday morning call with New Zealand media from Tokyo that both Cane and Coles had been ruled out for the three tests in the UK against Wales, Scotland and England, respectively, and would be replaced by uncapped Canterbury and Highlanders flanker Billy Harmon and six-test Wellington and Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua out of Leon MacDonald’s B team squad.

The loss of Cane, in particular, is a major blow in terms of leadership for the All Blacks, who struggled mightily during an unconvincing 38-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo on Saturday evening. They now head for a tricky trio of tests against northern opponents who will fancy their chances against a side that has already shown its soft underbelly on multiple occasions this year.

Phil Walter/Getty Images All Blacks captain Sam Cane is coming home with a fractured cheekbone.

There is also a strong likelihood they could be without 99-test lock Retallick who was sent off in the 65th minute of Saturday night’s muddled performance at the National Stadium in Tokyo for a dangerous cleanout to the back of the head of home flanker Kazuki Himeno. The 31-year-old seems certain to go for a skate at the judiciary hearing that will take place in the UK, and could miss the remaining tests this year.

Foster said Cane had suffered “two little fractures” to his cheekbone and it was “disappointing” to be sending his skipper home early. Coles, who withdrew from the test at the last moment after feeling his “other” calf tighten in the warmup, was joining his captain on the plane back to New Zealand after it was judged a two-to-three-week injury.

“It’s always disappointing, particularly in the first game of a tour, to have a couple of guys going [home], especially a couple of our leaders,” said Foster. “It's one of those adjustments we keep making, and it creates a great opportunity for the likes of a Dalton [Papalii], who’s in good form.

“So on the park it just creates new opportunities. You always want to get through your first couple of games injury-free, but it hasn’t worked out this way. It doesn’t change the challenge that’s coming up.”

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Highlanders and Canterbury loose forward Billy Harmon will join the All Blacks for their tour in the UK.

The coach said the decision had been made about a replacement captain – likely Sam Whitelock, who did the job when Cane missed the Rugby Championship finale – but it would not be announced until later this week because staggered departures from Tokyo had prevented him from discussing it with the person concerned.

The All Blacks are set to be down a swag of frontliners for the Wales test, at least, with Foster also confirming first-choice right wing Will Jordan remained in New Zealand dealing with an inner ear issue, and second-team wing Mark Telea – a late call-up after Leicester Fainga’anuku went home for family reasons – would remain with the squad as cover.

However, lock Patrick Tuipulotu and utility back Damian McKenzie have both been released back to MacDonald’s All Blacks XV and would be available for their first clash against Ireland A in Dublin.

Foster said it has been “not much fun” discussing the realities with Coles as he continues to struggle with injury over the latter part of his career.

“He felt his other calf tighten up in a spot it hasn’t before. We’d seen no sign of that all week, he was training the house down and we were pretty excited about seeing him on the park.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP The All Blacks were licking their wounds on multiple fronts after their 38-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo.

“He’s an integral part of this group from a leadership side. He’s very demanding around what we are trying to achieve, and he was gutted. In true Colesy style he was the one who said, ‘look Foz, I’ve got to go home, I can’t hang around here moping for three weeks’.”

The coach, though, said the callups of Aumua and Harmon were thoroughly deserved on the backup of standout seasons from the pair.

”Asafo has been around this All Blacks team for a while, and he's desperate to get back in, and has had this week training with us. Harmon is an experienced campaigner, he played so well for the Highlanders, and played well in July for the Maori against Ireland. He’s a quality footballer.”

Foster expected Retallick’s hearing to be around Tuesday in the UK, and was hopeful of clemency.

“It looked pretty innocuous from a number of angles,” he said. “We’ll do our talking in the judiciary. We want to present a strong rugby case for it and we’ll see what unfolds. The fact the other player bounced straight up and came back into the game, it was almost like nothing had happened.”