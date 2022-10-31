The Podium: All Blacks losing to Japan 'is going to happen', says Robbie Deans

It’s only a matter of time before the All Blacks are beaten by the Brave Blossoms, Japan-based former All Blacks assistant Robbie Deans says.

The former All Blacks assistant coach and former Australia head coach, who now leads the Panasonic Wild Knights in the Top League, joined Stuff’s sports podcast, The Podium, after New Zealand survived Japan’s comeback to record an unconvincing 38-31 win on Saturday.

“Those that know these guys up here (in Japan) aren’t surprised, so I guess there is a message in there that the world order is evolving,” Deans said.

“There was definitely a message for the All Blacks that people are going to keep lining up to have a crack.”

Stuff Legendary coach Robbie Deans says it’s a matter of when not if that Japan beat the All Blacks.

According to Deans, All Blacks fans need to come to terms that Japan will beat the men in black for the first time, as Ireland and Argentina have done in recent years.

“When you look at the trajectory of the game and the improvements in the game, you'd have to say ‘yes’. Having witnessed (Saturday), it (Japan beating the All Blacks) is going to happen,” Deans said.

“No one wants to be wearing the (black) jersey on that occasion obviously, so New Zealand will try and keep that at arm's length for as long as they can.”

Richie Mo’unga kicked a late penalty goal to take the margin to seven points, the closest test of the five played between the two sides. The slimmest margin between the two sides previously was 38 points when the All Blacks beat Japan 69-31 four years ago. Thirty-eight was also the fewest points the All Blacks had ever scored against the Brave Blossoms.

In the post-match press conference, Japan’s Kiwi coach Jamie Joseph said the All Blacks aren’t that scary any more.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images New Zealand players huddle after the international test match between Japan and New Zealand All Blacks at National Stadium in Tokyo.

“He’s had some first-hand experience, he knows both countries. I thought that was a cheeky shot,” Deans said of Joseph’s comments.

“It was possibly a reference to the fact that the All Blacks had put out the second stringers, or a number of them.”

Deans said the Brave Blossoms’ historic performance came after the sport had made huge strides in Japan in recent years.

“These things don’t happen by chance, as you alluded to there’s a lot of IP (intellectual property) that’s come up here, a lot of international coaches have coached up here or are coaching still,” he said.

“Back in the day it was very much a (career) twilight destination (for players) but it’s not any more, league one is a tough comp and players are only as good as the comp they come out of.”

Deans, who coached the Crusaders to five Super Rugby titles, pointed out that 10 of the current Springbok team play in Japan.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP The All Blacks bow to the spectators at the National Stadium in Tokyo after their win against the home side.

The All Blacks could have little objection to the red card shown to Brodie Rettalick in the 65th minute, Deans said.

The star lock was sent from the field for making contact to the back of the neck of Japan flanker Kazuki Himeno with his shoulder.

“Technique’s everything, if you approach your work the way Brodie did, then you're going to be liable to punishment,” Deans said.

‘You have to adapt, we spend a lot of time on technique…the game has some safety challenges, and we have to address them.

Looking ahead to the All Blacks’ three-Test European leg of the tour, Deans said a potential suspension for Retallick would be worrying the coaching staff.

“Everyone will be waiting with bated breath to see what that punishment is. He's sitting on 99 games, so he'll be a bit anxious about that,” Deans said.