Dan Carter's special gift to Nigel Owens from 2015 Rugby World Cup final

Former rugby referee Nigel Owens has revealed that one of his most prized keepsakes from his distinguished career came in the post from All Blacks great Dan Carter.

The Welsh whistler, who retired from internationals in 2020 after officiating his 100th test, has released an autobiography – 'The Final Whistle: This is Not Soccer' – in which he has lifted the lid on some of his famous on-field sayings.

One of note came in the 2015 World Cup final, when the All Blacks beat the Wallabies 34-17 at Twickenham, in a game played at frenetic speed.

After an exhausting passage of play, Carter was lining up a penalty goal attempt, and Owens details what happened next:

“’Are you enjoying this, Nige?’ Carter asked.

‘It's a bit quick, but yes,’ I replied. ‘How about you?’

‘I'm f....d,’ he said.

‘Shhh, don't swear now, you're on telly mun,’ I responded.”

Owens wasn’t aware, but his response to Carter went viral, and a Welsh company even made t-shirts with those words emblazoned across them, and they gifted him a couple.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Dan Carter and Nigel Owens shared memorable words in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

“I sent one of them to Dan at his home in New Zealand,” Owens wrote. “He thanked me, though whether he actually wore the thing, I'm not so sure.

“A few weeks later, a parcel arrived in the post for me.

“When I unwrapped it, I saw a framed photograph of Carter standing next to me lining up one of his kicks in that final.

“He'd signed it on the back: 'To Nigel, Don't Swear Now, You're On Telly Man – Congrats on a great refereeing career – Dan Carter.'

“It's one of the mementoes that has pride of place in my study at home.”