Jordie Barrett back at No 12 as Ian Foster unveils All Blacks lineup to face Wales in Cardiff

All Blacks coach Ian Foster discusses his 35-man squad for the tests against Japan, Wales, Scotland and England.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has returned to his top lineup to face Wales early Sunday (NZT), with Jordie Barrett getting a second test start at No 12 and Codie Taylor retaining the starting hooker’s role.

There are just three changes to the side that ran out at Eden Park to clinch the Rugby Championship with a 40-14 victory over the Wallabies – all of them influenced by injury or unavailability. Scott Barrett returns to start ay lock in place of the suspended Brodie Retallick; Shannon Frizell, who missed the final clash against Australia with a rib injury, is back at No 6; and Sevu Reece steps in on the right wing for the absent Will Jordan.

Foster also confirmed Jordan, the wing who has scored 21 tries in his 21 tests, will not join the team on this northern tour due to a persisting vestibular issue. He remains in New Zealand.

There are 11 starting changes to the side that was so unconvincing in defeating Japan 38-31 last Saturday in Tokyo – a predictable rotation with Foster running out many of his backup men for that encounter. Frizell, Reece, left wing Caleb Clarke and No 10 Richie Mo’unga are the only players charged with a second straight run-on appearance.

The return to the top lineup means Beauden Barrett slots back in at fullback to assume the dual playmaking role alongside regular starting No 10 Richie Mo’unga.

It’s also a second test appearance for the new-look midfield of Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane which was so successful against the Wallabies. Foster also has the area well covered on his bench with David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown both named to come off the pine.

Lock Sam Whitelock, as confirmed earlier, will lead the side after being promoted to skipper ahead of Ardie Savea when Sam Cane had to return early to New Zealand with a fractured cheekbone. Dalton Papalii, as he did at Eden Park, covers on the side of the scrum for Cane.

Kenta Harada/Getty Images Ian Foster’s men have already chalked up multiple losses this season.

Up front Taylor has retained the top starting hooker’s role in the most notable selection, with rising young star Samisoni Taukei’aho handed the bench role after he started against Japan last week. Taukei’aho has been the first-choice No 2 most of the year, but Foster will be conscious of managing his resources, with tough tests against Scotland and England to follow.

Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax return to the starting prop positions, while Papalii combines with the in-form Ardie Savea and Frizell in the loose trio that was so impressive against the Wallabies at Eden Park.

On the bench Ofa Tuungafasi covers loosehead prop, Tupou Vaa’i slots in as second-row backup, Akira Ioane will make his impact in the loose and Brad Weber gets the nod at halfback.

Foster also confirmed the match will be played under a closed rook at Principality Stadium, after Covid regulations had required it to be open for last year’s clash at the same venue.

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images The All Blacks beat Japan, but it wasn’t a convincing victory.

The Wales test comes as more doubts are raised about the All Blacks, following months of inconsistent performances.

Foster’s men have already lost four times this season. They suffered a 2-1 home series loss against Ireland back in July, and in August they chalked up a historic 25-18 loss to Argentina on home soil, as well as a loss to South Africa.

Last week, they delivered an unconvincing 38-31 win against Japan, marred by a red card given to lock Brodie Retallick.

That prompted coach Jamie Joseph, a former All Black, to say NZ was losing its fear factor.

“Everyone is thinking about the All Blacks and that’s part of their armour, really,” Joseph said post-match.

“Having played for the All Blacks, one of the things we used to talk about 25 years ago was that everyone was a wee bit scared of us,” he said. “Perhaps that’s not the case any more, I’m not sure.”

Wales will be hoping to capitalise on the All Blacks’ shaky form to end their 69-year test drought against New Zealand. The test kicks off at 4.15am on Sunday (NZ time).

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, San Whitelock (capt), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.