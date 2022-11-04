'I know what I can bring': Dalton Papalii on his big shot in All Blacks No 7 jersey

Wales v All Blacks

Where: Principality Stadium, Cardiff; When: Sunday, 4.15am (NZ time)

Live coverage: Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff

The All Blacks may have lost captain Sam Cane for the remainder of their northern tour, but it’s not like his replacement is short on self-belief.

In fact, Dalton Papalii – perhaps mirrored by that new bleached-blonde hair-do he says he’s being mocked in-house for – is so confident, “comfortable”, even, going into this huge opportunity in the No 7 jersey.

With Cane having headed home thanks to a double fracture in his cheekbone suffered against Japan in Tokyo last weekend, Papalii now has a clear run to make his mark in the openside flanker role, named to start there against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning (NZ time), and with two more big tests to follow against Scotland and England.

Shuji Kajiyama/AP Dalton Papalii goes up for lineout ball in the All Blacks’ win over Japan in Tokyo last weekend.

But it’s something of deja vu for the 19-test 25-year-old, who impressed last year when featuring in eight tests, all in the No 7 jersey, when Cane was on the sidelines following pectoral surgery. Throw in the fact he was also there in the second Bledisloe at Eden Park this year when Cane was out with concussion, and you can see this is a man growing in both stature and spirit.

“I’m pretty happy to be going in the seven jersey again, but nothing really changes, I’m pretty used to it, all of last year I got the opportunity to play a lot,” Papalii said from Cardiff on Friday (NZ time).

“I’m pretty confident. Even if you’re coming off the bench, or you’re not playing, the whole week you still prepare like you are playing, and you are starting, just so if injuries do occur, you can just slot right in. So the mindset hasn’t really changed, I’ve always been training and preparing like I am playing this whole year.

“I’m feeling comfortable, a bit on edge, which is a good thing, nerves are still there, and it means you’re in the right spot, so I’m looking forward to a big one.”

Labelling himself as “not all the way to veteran, but sort of one of the middle men”, having debuted back in 2018, Papalii said he was now fully aware of the process required to get body and mind right for test footy, and that that contributes to his assuredness. And his top form against Wales and Ireland on last year’s tour must surely help, too?

“Yeah, 100%, and every time I get to play test footy I gain a little bit of experience and confidence from that, even if I do play bad, it’s all those small learnings that I can bank and keep going back to and keep laying a base to build off.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has seen first-hand what kind of eagerness Papalii is sure to bring, to a pitch where he scored the most recent of his five tries for the national side – in the 54-16 thrashing last year – and on the back of a standout cameo in the patchy win over Japan last weekend, where Papalii made nine tackles in his 14 minutes and also came up with the game-clinching turnover penalty win.

“He's jumping out of his skin, and can’t wait for a chance,” Foster said. “He's been a big contributor all campaign, I think he's turning into a quality loose forward and he’s relishing the chance to play at Principality Stadium.

Billy Stickland/INPHO Dalton Papalii goes over for a try in the All Blacks’ victory over Wales in Cardiff last year.

“He played really well up here [last year], it’s a big opportunity. It’s disappointing to lose Sam, with his disrupted year last year I think he was really starting to build, it was a bit frustrating for him, but it opens the door for Dalton. Everything he’s done with us has been quality, and we know he’s pretty excited about that.”

Papalii will go toe-to-toe with a Welsh loose forwards trio of captain Justin Tipuric, returning from injury for a first start of 2022, three-cap in-form openside Tommy Reffell, and bruising 91-test No 8 Taulupe Faletau, and expects a torrid battle at the breakdown.

“They’re physical lads, they’ve got a name for being strong over the ball, so I’ve just got to be on my game,” he said.

“Nothing changes, I know what I can bring, and I know the type of player I am.”

That’s confidence for you.