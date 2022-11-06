Recap: All Blacks vs Wales - rugby international in Cardiff
Ian Foster has wheeled out his healthy big guns as the All Blacks head into their final three games of a patchy season.
Having scratched past Japan last weekend, Wales are up next in Cardiff, where the hosts will fancy their chances against a Kiwi side that’s struggled for consistency all season.
Should the Wayne Pivac-coached Welsh hand the All Blacks a fifth loss this year, it will snap a 69-year drought against the men in black.
Speaking of the All Blacks, a team many believe has lost its aura, they will want nothing more than to avoid a repeat of last year, when they dropped their final two tests at the end of the season.
THE GAME
What: All Blacks v Wales
Where: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Kickoff: 4.15am, Sunday (NZT)
THE TEAMS
All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, San Whitelock (capt), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.
Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric (c), Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lews, Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Owen Watkin.
THE REFS
Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)
Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (England), Gianluca Gnecchi (France)
Television match official: Brian MacNiece (Ireland)
THE ODDS
All Blacks $1.30 Wales $3.60
THE HISTORY
Played 36; All Blacks 33 wins, Wales 3