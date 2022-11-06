Recap: All Blacks vs Wales - rugby international in Cardiff

Ian Foster has wheeled out his healthy big guns as the All Blacks head into their final three games of a patchy season.

Having scratched past Japan last weekend, Wales are up next in Cardiff, where the hosts will fancy their chances against a Kiwi side that’s struggled for consistency all season.

Should the Wayne Pivac-coached Welsh hand the All Blacks a fifth loss this year, it will snap a 69-year drought against the men in black.

Speaking of the All Blacks, a team many believe has lost its aura, they will want nothing more than to avoid a repeat of last year, when they dropped their final two tests at the end of the season.

THE GAME

What: All Blacks v Wales

Where: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kickoff: 4.15am, Sunday (NZT)

AARON WOOD/STUFF The All Blacks team to face Wales at Principality Stadium, Wales on Sunday morning.

THE TEAMS

All Blacks: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, San Whitelock (capt), Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Brad Weber, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown.

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams, Taulupe Faletau, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric (c), Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Ken Owens, Gareth Thomas. Reserves: Ryan Elias, Nicky Smith, Dillon Lews, Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Owen Watkin.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Richie Mo'unga takes a conversion.

THE REFS

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistant referees: Karl Dickson (England), Gianluca Gnecchi (France)

Television match official: Brian MacNiece (Ireland)

THE ODDS

All Blacks $1.30 Wales $3.60

THE HISTORY

Played 36; All Blacks 33 wins, Wales 3