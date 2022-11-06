All Blacks player ratings: Immense Ardie Savea leads the charge in Cardiff

The All Blacks produced some scintillating tries against Wales

Analysis: Take a bow, Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith.

The pair were two of the All Blacks’ best performers during their team’s emphatic 55-23 win over Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning (NZT).

They accounted for three of the All Blacks’ eight tries at Principality Stadium, ensuring Ian Foster’s side head to Scotland for the penultimate test of the year full of beans.

Here’s how the All Blacks rated in Cardiff.

Beauden Barrett: Put brother Jordie over for a late try in what was otherwise a relatively quiet night for the fullback, who mustered just seven metres on four carries. Can thank Mo’unga’s try-saving tackle for sparing him blushes, after he had a kick charged down. 7

Sevu Reece: A quiet night for the right wing, one who usually goes hunting for action. Made just one carry in 57 minutes. 6

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks No 8 Ardie Savea scores against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday morning (NZT).

Rieko Ioane: Put in a strong defensive effort, making eight tackles, the majority of which were the dominant type coaches crave. Will be irked he couldn’t put a pass on Brad Weber’s chest after breaking Wales open late in the match. 7

Jordie Barrett: Another solid performance in the No 12 jersey, although the highlight of his night was out wide, when he soared high to snaffle a Mo’unga cross-field kick and score the first of two tries he bagged on the night. One of a few players involved in the defensive misread which led to Rio Dyer’s try. 7.5

Caleb Clarke: Hands let him down on a couple of occasions. Like Reece, the wing had little action go his way. The All Blacks need to get the ball in this man’s hands. 6.5

Richie Mo’unga: Kicked five from seven off the tee, and generated good distance with his general kicking game. Hunted down Gareth Anscombe like a cheetah gunning for its prey late in the match, when he saved what looked like a certain try after Beauden Barrett had a kick charged down. 7.5

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith turned back the clock against Wales in Cardiff.

Aaron Smith: The most capped All Blacks back in history turned back the clock with a sparkling individual try – the first of two he scored – early in the second half, just as Wales had pulled to within six points. Was at is niggly best at scrum time, putting ample heat on his opposite, Tomos Williams. A poor pass to Frizell was a rare mistake during an otherwise excellent 65 minutes. 8.5

Ardie Savea: Immense, starting with earning two breakdown penalties in the first nine minutes, the second of which led to Taylor’s opening try. The tackle-busting machine even got a defender to bite on his exaggerated dummy before he put Smith over for his second. The All Blacks’ best player leapt over for a try of his own on a night he chalked up 39 metres on 15 carries and beat six defenders. 9

Dalton Papali’i: Didn’t make a big impact at the breakdown in terms of fetching, but made a team-high 16 tackles filling in at No 7 for the injured Sam Cane. Busted open the Welsh to play a big hand in the All Blacks’ opening try. 7

Shannon Frizell: A botched restart blotted his copybook on a solid night for the team’s first-choice No 6. Carried effectively and made 12 tackles. 7

Scott Barrett: Played a big hand in the team’s excellent maul defence. As handy as his ability to play No 6 is, lock is his better position. 7

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks fullback Beauden Barrett attempts to tackle Wales centre George North in Cardiff.

Sam Whitelock: Led well in place of the injured Cane, showing positive intent when the All Blacks earned penalties in Wales’ half. The workhorse made 13 tackles and was instrumental in the team’s well-oiled lineout, which went 15/16. 7.5

Tyrel Lomax: Another very good 57 minutes for the tighthead prop, who was part of a front row which had a real edge on the Welsh. 7

Codie Taylor: Has copped a fair bit of stick during what’s been a tricky year for the rake. But the veteran turned in his best performance in some time, smashing over twice from close-range, and connecting on nine of 10 lineout throws in 57 minutes. Also made 10 tackles. 8.5

Ethan de Groot: Credited with a scrum penalty early, before getting involved in some niggle later in the match. Put down a pass he should be able to grab with his eyes closed. 7

David Rogers/Getty Images Welsh player Louis Rees-Zammit is tackled by All Blacks Rieko Ioane, left, and Sam Whitelock in Cardiff.

Reserves

Samisoni Taukei’aho: There’s no stopping this bloke from close-range. The man many see as the team’s best hooker crashed over after the final hooter to bring up a half ton. 7.5

Ofa Tu’ungafasi: The front row didn’t miss a beat when Tu’ungafasi and his fellow replacement heavies entered the game in the 57th minute. 7

Fletcher Newell: See above. It’s surely only a matter of time before Newell earns some starts. 7

Tupou Vaa’i: N/R

Akira Ioane: N/R

Brad Weber: N/R

David Havili: N/R

Anton Lienert-Brown: Replaced Reece in the 57th minute and slotted into the midfield. Needs a start, likely against Scotland next week, to really get a chance to show his stuff. 6.5