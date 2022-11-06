Awesome Ardie Savea and his All Blacks forwards make major statement against Wales

ANALYSIS: A statement performance from the All Blacks forwards and a wind-back-the-clock one from milestone halfback Aaron Smith were the foundation stones for a quality 55-23 victory over Wales at Principality Stadium on Sunday (NZT).

For those counting at home, that’s now five test match victories on the bounce for the New Zealanders in this back part of 2022 (and 33 straight over the Welsh). One or two more like this, and we just might end up talking about the great correction that arrived in the nick of time to put their World Cup campaign back on track.

David Rogers/Getty Images No 8 Ardle Savea goes over for the try in the All Blacks’ 55-23 victory over Wales at Principality Stadium.

In a year that has seen its fair share of shaky performances, this was one of the better ones, right up there with Ellis Park’s coach saver, with Hamilton’s demolition of the Pumas and Eden Park’s Rugby Championship clincher. In fact, the nature of the display, from the dominance up front, to the clinical finishing, and the ability to generate quick, front-foot ball in slippery conditions, made this one to treasure against a pretty decent side on its home turf. That rust so many feared was nowhere to be seen.

No one played better than force-of-nature No 8 Ardie Savea (rightfully named player of the match) or milestone halfback Aaron Smith who were both magnificent. Savea just continued a magnificent season in which his influence and contributions have been paramount, while Smith, on the night he became the All Blacks’ most capped back in his 113th test, unleashed a virtuoso, two-try display that was a flashback to the dynamic young No 9 he once was.

Savea’s performance was complete. He made 39 metres on 15 carries, scored a try, beat 6 defenders, threw a pair of offloads and nailed all 10 tackles attempted. He is, in short, a national treasure with a consistency of performance that is both remarkable and unerring.

But he had plenty of help up front on an evening when the All Blacks forwards rolled up their sleeves and got the job done splendidly. Hooker Codie Taylor grabbed a pair of tries with a standout display, Dalton Papalii (who led the defence with 16 tackles) and Shannon Frizell put in big shifts in the loose, and the tight five were solid at the set piece, accurate on the tackle and purposeful on the carry.

David Rogers/Getty Images Aaron Smith crosses for a try during an outstanding individual match for the All Blacks in Cardiff.

The New Zealand forwards’ ability to work the phases and sustain pressure in the attack zones was impressive indeed, and something the Welsh had no answers to. And in the second half it was comforting to see the men in black respond to the home side closing to within six (at 23-29) to put the contest on ice with a clinical finish.

Ian Foster’s bench were also excellent, Samisoni Taukei’aho leading the way with a well-taken late try, but all the impact men contributing to a surging finish that snuffed out any hopes of a Welsh comeback.

Smith was the standout back, and two second-half tries were the cherries on top of a scintillating performance. His first score was a brilliant individual effort from 28 metres out that was a reminder what a danger he can be when he backs himself on the run, while the second was a quality finish off the Savea assist. He also made 10 tackles on a special night for the 33-year-old.

With the Principality surface slippery on top, skills were at a premium, and the New Zealand backs mostly met that challenge. Jordie Barrett was again strong in midfield in just his second start in the No 12 jersey, grabbing a pair of tries (one from a kick, the other off his brother Beauden’s clever switch in play), gobbling up 36m on 10 carries and making 11 tackles, with just the single miss.

Beauden Barrett was again sure at the back, Rieko Ioane carried for a team-high 56 metres from centre and Mo’unga directed play well behind a pack that gave him a dream ride, and made one fabulous try-saving tackle on Gareth Anscombe that was worth its weight in gold.

David Rogers/Getty Images Jordie Barrett carries hard for the All Blacks in their victory over Wales at Principality Stadium.

The All Blacks’ forwards had their stamp all over a three-try 22-13 first half, with hooker Taylor crossing the line twice and Savea leading a busy pack effort, with the New Zealand forwards strong on the carry and applying plenty of pressure when they made their way into the Welsh 22.

But the Welsh weren’t going away and when skipper Justin Tipuric scooped up loose ball to scramble over 10 minutes into the second spell, it was a gut-check moment for the All Blacks who have not been the best at holding leads at times this year.

The response was magnificent. Smith notched his second score when the All Blacks made the Welsh pay for an error on the exit, Mo’unga made his big defensive play and then Jordie Barrett was over for his brace and victory was sealed.

Encouraging stuff indeed. The challenge now will be to back it up next week against Scotland, and then again at Twickenham. Then we really will be singing a different tune about these All Blacks.