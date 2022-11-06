'Painfully gruesome': World media react to All Blacks' thrashing of Wales

Another year of hope, another heavy defeat for Wales against the All Blacks.

Any thoughts the Welsh had of finally ending their 69-year drought against the men in black were well and truly extinguished in a 55-23 defeat in Cardiff on Sunday (NZ time).

While Wayne Pivac had an understrength squad on deck for last year’s corresponding fixture, with it falling outside the international window, the Kiwi coach this year had his big guns back, but it still proved futile in the eight-tries-to-two humbling.

Here’s how the world media reacted to the big All Blacks win:

David Rogers/Getty Images Wales felt the pain yet again in a big defeat to the All Blacks in Cardiff.

Delme Parfitt – WalesOnline

So into the 70th year we go, still waiting for Wales to beat New Zealand.

There were one or two optimistic noises beforehand in a year that has proved uncharacteristically problematic for the All Blacks. There were the usual murmerings about “having a feeling deep down” and “if Wales believe, they can do it”. But ultimately we were left with a painfully gruesome scoreline.

Yet again New Zealand pulled away in the final 20 minutes to make the score look manifestly worse than perhaps the balance of play suggested it should be. But that’s another thing we’ve seen before.

Eight New Zealand tries told their own story, as did the superior power and intensity we have seen account for Wales so many times down the years.

The magnificent try-scoring New Zealand No8 Ardie Savea epitomised the gulf in class, but veteran scrum-half Aaron Smith, who scored twice, wasn’t far behind him for the man of the match honours.

Wales were never able to take the sting out of the All Blacks for any appreciable length of time, which in turn nullified any influence the Principality Stadium crowd might have had. Instead, Pivac’s side undid so much of their best work.

Or maybe the All Blacks are just too good. The latter most likely.

James Corrigan – The Telegraph

After 69 years, 33 attempts and so much wailing at the heavens that it is whispered exorcists have been consulted, the Welsh succumbed yet again to New Zealand.

And so one of the longest and most infamous runs in British sporting history will celebrate its platinum anniversary in 2023. There will be no corks popping in Cardiff, however. Not after this latest eight-try demolition.

So much for this being Wales’ best chance in aeons to slay what the country believes to be a curse. Of course, there is no curse, just a brutal reality that was exposed once more in ultimately brutal fashion.

Warren Gatland generously claimed in the booth that his former team could “take the positives” from this latest shellacking, but above all there was one huge negative which could not be avoided.

David Rogers/Getty Images Ardie Savea dives over for his try in New Zealand’s win at the Principality Stadium.

Underdogs simply cannot gift New Zealand a 17-0 lead in the first 20 minutes, no matter how spirited the fightback, how feverish the national yearning. In the cold light of day, this 55-pointer was New Zealand’s record total in Wales and that is what head coach Wayne Pivac should take forward to Argentina next Saturday and beyond.

Wales are no closer. This build-up was a hype job. Granted, New Zealand lost a home series to Ireland in a wretched run four months ago but they still went on to lift the Rugby Championship title and with Ardie Savea in this ridiculous form it appears silly to talk of fallibility in one of their happiest of hunting grounds.

Stephen Jones – The Times

New Zealand have been declining since they last came north, but while you could say that this team at the moment is efficient rather than elevated and unbeatable, you would also have to say that they were way too good for Wales. They were quicker and stronger, and given the evidence of the final passages of play when by international standards Wales could offer only token opposition, the All Blacks were fitter too.

There were better moments for Wales, and they have been known on many occasions to have a dreadful autumn and then thrive in the Six Nations. But that can never be taken for granted and above anything, the sheer softness of their defence in the forwards was chilling. Wales could rumble through phase after phase and hardly make a yard, whereas the pass-and-drive from New Zealand around the rucks made acres and acres of Welsh territory. It is hard to remember one Welsh player actually getting his hands on the ball in the ruck let alone turn it over – New Zealand had a significant edge in forward athleticism, organisation, tackling and power.

And as Wales waned, disappeared into the distance, the All Blacks hammered in all the final nails. And after the Aaron Smith try, Jordie Barrett and Samisoni Taukei’aho took it over the half-century. And if we did not realise it already, the paucity of match-turning talent on the Welsh bench was brutally exposed when the replacement flow began.

There were times in this exciting, fractured and noisy match when Wales were just about floating. But long before the end, their aspirations to beat the All Blacks for the first time since 1953 had sunk without trace.

Andy Bull – the Guardian

There are the same old songs in the stands at Cardiff, and on Saturday it was the same old story on the pitch, too. Wales had reasons to believe that this game against New Zealand would be different to all the others they have played in the last seven decades: the All Blacks have lost four tests already this year, had only just managed to scrape past Japan in Tokyo last week and were missing both their captain, Sam Cane, and the talismanic lock Brodie Retallick.

Well, the game might have taken a fair few twists and turns but it finished up in exactly the same place as the last 32 between the teams. With New Zealand winning.

The final score, polished by a late flurry of three tries in the final few minutes, equalled New Zealand’s record score against Wales set back in 2003. For long stretches the match was a lot closer than that makes it sound. In the periods either side of half-time the two teams traded tries and the match tipped crazily this way and that. Whenever Wales seemed to have hauled themselves back within reach, New Zealand would pull away again.