Improving All Blacks vow 'we're not there yet' as win streak hits five in Wales

Just in case you’ve lost count at home, resurgent All Blacks coach Ian Foster was happy to oblige with statistical clarification of the progress his team has made since a July Irish series he is now prepared to concede “we weren't ready for”.

Foster’s All Blacks took a major stride towards shaking off the “inconsistent” tag that’s attached to them this year, on the back of that 2-1 series loss to Ireland and then a rollercoaster Rugby Championship campaign, with Sunday’s eight-try 55-23 victory over Wales at Principality Stadium.

But even the embattled coach would concede the label won’t be truly removed without a strong finish to this tour, that still has Scotland at Murrayfield to come next Sunday (UK time), and England at Twickenham the following Saturday. The good news is Foster’s men have come through their latest fixture with a clean bill of health, and are in fine enough fettle to probably release a couple more for the second-string All Blacks XV who face the Barbarians in London this week.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images All Blacks wing Sevu Reece celebrates Jordie Barrett’s first of two tries against Wales at Principality Stadium.

Foster was rapt with his team’s performance in Cardiff in an encounter that could have been a lot trickier than played out. His forwards laid a splendid platform, Ardie Savea and Aaron Smith produced the showcase performances and the Barrett brothers, Sam Whitelock and Rieko Ioane barely missed a beat in their first outings in over a month.

Asked afterwards whether the criticism his team had copped this year through four defeats and a couple of distinctly scratchy victories (Melbourne and Tokyo) had been motivation, or was now in the rearview mirror, Foster showed some welcome honesty and also enjoyed the chance to flex a little.

“It’s never in the rearview mirror on this stage – that’s the world you live in,” he reflected. “But I don’t think it’s motivating the team. We took some pretty tough lessons early on. We weren’t ready physically or mentally after Super Rugby for that Irish series, and we were well beaten. That’s been pretty well documented.

“Since then, there were a few players we held back from that series who have come in and made a big difference and I think there have been some nice building blocks with the future in mind.

David Rogers/Getty Images Jordie Barrett and his All Blacks team-mates enjoyed a dominant display against the Welsh in Cardiff.

“We’re still building. We’re not there yet. We’ve been tagged with inconsistency but that’s five [wins] in a row, so we’re starting to build what we want to build.”

Foster is right. His team deserves credit for those victories, given where they were. Even if they include the gifted last-ditch win over the Wallabies in Melbourne and the bumbling 38-31 success over Japan last Saturday.

This result over a near full-strength Wales side was emphatic in many aspects. The All Blacks forwards dominated the physical exchanges, the team took its chances splendidly and the home side had no answer to the tempo and skill of the New Zealand game.

Foster was asked if there were World Cup spinoffs for victories in the north in November.

“A little bit,” he said of next year’s global event in France. “But test match rugby is about the here and now and for us it’s always been about getting that balance of looking to the future but also knowing that every match is vital. Nothing prepares you better for 12 months’ time than playing well and having good results now.”

Speaking of playing well, Jordie Barrett has now surely settled the debate about No 12. He was very, very good again on a slippery evening. Smith, too, showed he still has the running game to match his slick passing repertoire and Savea led a pack effort that will be exactly what is required in France next year.

David Rogers/Getty Images All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane left the Wales defenders floundering at times during the 55-23 victory in Cardiff.

Foster said test matches were won and lost up front, and “In the last 3-4 years it’s been stated that’s been a softer belly of our game. We’ve worked hard in that space. We want to impose ourselves physically through our forwards, and I loved the patience of the leadership on the park to say, ‘well, it’s working and let’s keep going”.

The All Blacks were going to savour this big victory over Wales – their 33rd in a row in a win streak stretching back to 1953. But not for long. Scotland and then England mean too much to take the eye off the ball there.

Foster will likely ponder a few judicious changes for the Scots as he balances workload and continuity. “We’re in pretty good shape,” he said. “We’ve got an eight-day turnaround to Scotland. A lot of our guys haven’t been there for a long time, and some haven’t played at Murrayfield, so it’s going to be a new experience in many ways. We’ll get excited about that in a couple of days.”

Skipper Sam Whitelock, who continued his form resurgence in 2022 with another storming effort up front, said the recipe to avoid complacency was a simple one.

“One of the most critical things after a good win is to go back to zero,” he said. “The easiest way to do that is to look at the side we’re playing. Scotland are a great side, they’ve challenged a lot of teams this year and traditionally they’re hard to play up there.

“It’s going to be really easy for us to reset back to where we need to be. We did that really well this week, so we’ve got to make sure we do it again.”