Veteran halfback TJ Perenara earns All Blacks recall for Scotland test week

TJ Perenara will get a chance to add to 78 test caps when he rejoins the All Blacks in Scotland.

Veteran halfback TJ Perenara has been recalled to the All Blacks for Scotland test week, while Ian Foster, as promised, has jettisoned two of his squad to Leon MacDonald’s touring B squad.

Foster has released halfback Brad Weber, who played 13 minutes off the bench in the weekend’s 55-23 victory over Wales in Cardiff, and outside back Leicester Fainga’anuku to the All Blacks XV for their clash against the Scott Robertson-coached Barbarians in London on Sunday (UK time).

And Perenara, the 30-year-old 78-test veteran who helped the All Blacks XV defeat Ireland A in their tour opener, returns the other way to complement the All Blacks squad ahead of their third test of the northern tour against Scotland at Murrayfield also on Sunday (kickoff 3.15am Monday NZT).

Foster will likely make a few judicious changes to his lineup to face the Scots as he balances the need to turn round six days later and wrap up the tour against England at Twickenham.

The top All Blacks side was very impressive in running in eight tries to crush Wales at Principality Stadium early Sunday (NZT), but he will be conscious of wanting to keep his squad as fresh as possible for the finale against Eddie Jones’ men.

Loose forward Shannon Frizell, first five Richie Mo’unga and wings Caleb Clarke and Sevu Reece have all started both matches on the tour thus far.

The All Blacks have won their last five test matches in a streak that begun with the Rugby Championship victory over Argentina in Hamilton.

Scotland have begun their autumn tests with a loss and a victory. They were pipped 16-15 by the Wallabies at Murrayfield on October 29 and on Saturday rolled past Fiji 28-12.